JACOB TSEKO MOFOKENG | Why we must fundamentally alter our cultural relationship with power

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The ongoing parliamentary spectacle surrounding suspended national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola brings into sharp, unforgiving focus the fundamental design flaw at the heart of South Africa’s criminal justice administration.

The ANC has proposed that parliament’s ad hoc committee make an adverse finding against Masemola. Their grievance? That he failed to “resist” an allegedly unlawful directive issued by suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu regarding crime intelligence positions and the political killings task team (PKTT). In doing so, parliament is attempting to enforce a textbook version of administrative accountability while wilfully ignoring the systemic, cut-throat reality that makes such accountability virtually impossible.

I am not a politician. I am a criminalist and a researcher who observes the architecture of our state through an objective lens. Yet, with the little knowledge and experience one has gathered over the years, I am constantly reminded of a brutal truth: politics is not for the faint-hearted. The current parliamentary processes point directly to a grim, Machiavellian narrative. Our democratic landscape has evolved into an arena where “survival of the fittest” is the ultimate game plan, not just for career politicians, but for the professionals leading our critical administrative departments. Today, we learn with absolute apathy that accountability in South Africa will not lie with those who issue compromised instructions, but with those who oblige under the paralysing, suffocating fear of career limitation.

Only when our public servants value the constitution more than their proximity to power will there be real, tangible hope for South Africa

When analysing this structural trap and the cost of survival within state structures, the words of the prologue echo with haunting accuracy. In our current governance framework, this exchange of wisdom for political might manifests as a patronage culture that demands the hollowing out of ethical clarity. Accepting unlawful or highly compromised directives without questioning carries immediate, temporary rewards. It secures rapid promotions, guarantees lucrative tenures, and keeps the political waters calm. But these rewards are a dangerous mirage. They are purchased at a devastating cost to the nation, because the very moment political self-preservation takes the wheel, the interests and safety of the ordinary citizen take a back seat.

We are now witnessing the inevitable endgame of this dynamic. Those who toe the line simply to survive eventually discover that they have signed their own professional death warrants. They become the ultimate sacrificial lambs when the political going gets tough. When Masemola testified before parliament’s ad hoc committee, he stated with sobering, tragic candour that defying a sitting police minister’s directive would have been “career-limiting”. To any pragmatic observer of South African governance, this is not a convenient excuse; it is a statement of absolute, structural reality.

In our state departments, the moment an official demonstrates critical thinking, asks difficult questions, or displays an independent mind, the machinery of political retaliation is quietly but ruthlessly activated. Anything and everything can be done to limit your career, isolate you, or tarnish your reputation. Conversely, if you choose to go with the flow, you merely delay your inevitable demise. You are ultimately sacrificed on the altar of silence, traded away as a pawn by the very kingmakers who demanded your compliance in the first place.

This systemic crisis leaves us with an uncomfortable, haunting question: is South Africa truly ready for critical thinkers?

If we were to look into our fractured society today and interview many highly qualified professionals who are without jobs, those whose dignity has been thoroughly dragged through the mud of disciplinary hearings with an attempt to silence them, what story would they tell? If we asked them what happened, they would bring forth a tragic, uniform tale. Their crime was not incompetence or corruption. Their crime was simply using the God-given brains, intellect and ethical fortitude they possess in a genuine attempt to serve the people of South Africa. For refusing to bend the knee to patronage, for choosing the law over the lawmaker, they were cast out, blocked and economically broken.

Tragically, our young people are watching this play out in real time. They are being systematically, culturally groomed to take the shortcut. Our youth are quickly learning the cynical, toxic lesson that in contemporary South Africa it is not what you know, but who you know. Young minds are being trained by example never to accept accountability, to master the art of blaming someone else, and to do whatever it takes to survive the political shifting of winds. We are raising a generation on the premise that independent intellect is a liability and blind compliance is an asset.

This structural decay does not happen in a vacuum; it directly translates to the terrifying instability we see in our national security apparatus. Recently, professor Somadoda Fikeni laid bare the profound, systemic demise of our democratic dispensation, tracing precisely how meritocracy has been hollowed out in favour of factional loyalty. This institutional paralysis was further confirmed by Mark Shaw, whose extensive research on criminality corroborated what ordinary citizens had long suspected: that the SAPS operates under massive structural deficits, failing to respond adequately to ruthless syndicates of organised crime because its leadership architecture is perpetually fractured by political infighting.

How can we build an elite, professionalised public institution responsive to the needs of our people when operational commands are shifted like pieces on a political chessboard to satisfy kingmakers’ immediate anxieties? When an administrative head is forced to prioritise political alignment over institutional continuity, the entire police service loses its moral compass and its operational north star. You could, possibly, see the same pattern if you begin analysis across the public service, including within communities of learning. A public entity that is constantly looking over its shoulder to gauge the shifting winds of its political masters can never effectively dismantle the sophisticated transnational syndicates ravaging our communities.

If this country is ever to rid itself of the paralysis of aligning with political kingmakers within communities of learning, the SAPS, and the wider public service, we must fundamentally alter our cultural relationship with power. We must foster a generation of critical thinkers who understand that true patriotism means respecting those in authority without selling your soul to the highest bidder. Only when our public servants value the constitution more than their proximity to power will there be real, tangible hope for South Africa.

There you are, South Africa. Look at the state of our leadership and the lessons we are teaching the next generation. Be the judge.