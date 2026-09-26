LETTERS | Adults are to blame for undisciplined Gen Z

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We have found a convenient excuse for every act of ill-discipline: “That’s how Gen Z is; let them be.” Since when did a birth year become a licence to misbehave and create chaos?

By glamourising bad behaviour as being “woke”, “bold” or “unfiltered”, we are not liberating our children — we are disarming them and setting them up for failure.

This disrespect was witnessed during the so-called Spring Day, where adults were assaulted with water. Sadly, it ended in tears for one family that lost their child. What is disturbing is that we had some adults trying to defend this as “kids having fun”.

A child must be taught to respect their elders and other people’s property, dignity and boundaries. It is the foundation of any functional and harmonious society.

We love to preach ubuntu; however, ubuntu is not a hashtag, nor is it a marketing gimmick. It is a daily practice of regulating human behaviour: how we speak, handle disagreement and how we treat the vulnerable. We have lost that.

We confuse being robust and outspoken with rudeness and destruction. We believe that screaming the loudest makes us more principled. It does not. The behaviour of the EFF in parliament and other spaces is a case in point.

The constant disruption, insults and spectacle ought to be frowned upon. We normalise disrespect as politics and pretend to be shocked when our children believe disrespect is how you win an argument.

As much as we criticise children for misbehaving, we need the courage to look in the mirror and ask: what are we modelling? When community issues are raised during strikes and so-called service-delivery protests, what do we do? We burn the very schools our children must learn in. We burn libraries, clinics, buses and trucks. We block roads and intimidate those who want to work.

Children do not learn from what we tell them. They learn from what we model. We are modelling that if you are angry enough, you are entitled to destroy. If we want a generation that respects people, property and process, we must be such people.

— Allen Myakayaka, email

Rescue these captive miners

There are so many things you read in the paper that stop you in your tracks. One such article was in the Sunday Times (September 20) on debt bondage and forced labour at illegal mines.

These poor men and women, desperate for work, get trapped in a situation not of their making. They are recruited, promised decent pay, sent R1,000, picked up in a fancy car, given food and new clothes. All seems legitimate until they arrive at their destination, where everything goes downhill.

They are told they owe the money spent on them, their passport is taken away and they are now up to their necks in debt. The women are used as sex slaves. What is it with the men in our country? Those who try to escape are caught and gang-raped.

The story becomes even more sickening when the spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI, or the Hawks), Col Katlego Mogale says: “With regard to allegations of forced labour, human trafficking or exploitation of children, the DPCI is not in a position to confirm or refute such allegations in the absence of evidence.”

It’s funny how journalists can find out everything we need to know but the DPCI can’t. Get a posse of police and move into these areas and rescue these poor men and women.

Of course, from what we gather, the police are also in the pockets of these zama zamas. The journalist observed police in both branded and unbranded vans entering the area repeatedly over several weeks. I hope the DPCI isn’t also taking bribes. I expect to read in the next Sunday Times that Col Mogale has sorted this mess out. I am so not proudly South African any more!

— Barbie Sandler, email

ANC responsible for murder spree

While editor-in-chief Makhudu Sefara uses the front page of the Sunday Times to call on the police to “hunt down the savages” who have gone on a murdering spree recently, I found Mishack Nthane’s letter, “ANC plus SAPS equals disaster”, far more hard-hitting as he goes to the heart of the matter. The crime problem in this country, like most of our national problems, begins with the ANC, its “reckless implementation of affirmative action” and “poorly trained” police force.

Such candid commentary should make this government of national unity, and especially the ANC, sit up and take stock of the reality facing South Africa. Affirmative action ensured that the formerly disadvantaged section of our society entered the police force not because it was a calling but because they needed a job.

Since the ANC came to power three decades ago, its much-vaunted culture of human rights has made this country a haven for criminals. Unless our police force begins to recruit members from all population groups and train them properly, we will remain at the mercy of criminals.

If this government is too squeamish about bringing back the death penalty, then let a life sentence mean exactly that: a life behind bars with no option of parole.

— Harry Sewlall, Parkmore

Save our soccer from the French

It’s unbelievable that SuperSport, which describes itself as “the largest sports broadcaster in Africa”, might not broadcast the biggest football competition on the continent.

SuperSport may get away with not televising Proteas cricket matches, as was the case with the T20I Tri-Series in Namibia earlier this month. However, given the popularity of football, I would like to think there would be an outcry across the continent if it does not broadcast the 24-team Afcon next year.

The Sunday Times article stated that SuperSport’s rights to purchase are now managed by Canal+ at its headquarters in Paris. I don’t believe people sitting in France should be deciding what African viewers want to watch. SuperSport and their dedicated staff should stand up for African sports fans.

— Saul Kamionsky, Johannesburg

Privileged Afrikaners mere ‘players on world stage’

Clouds are hanging over the UN General Assembly in New York. Has there ever been a gathering with such diverse clashes of interests?

Among those are the presidents of Russia and Ukraine (involved in a brutal war in its fourth year); the presidents of the US and Iran (involved in a seven-month war with global implications); and the leader of Israel, involved in ongoing wars in the Middle East, isolated on the world stage, with a warrant of arrest hanging over his head for war crimes in Gaza.

Other burning issues include disputes between Venezuela and the US after the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife from their home in a US military operation; US efforts to obtain control over Greenland; and the US trade wars around the globe, including with long-standing allies.

The only positive is that a meeting of world leaders is taking place at all.

And on the sidelines, amid diplomatic skirmishes between the US and South Africa, a group of privileged Afrikaners is in the US capital on a crusade, planting crosses to draw attention to what they say are internal challenges in South Africa.

As Shakespeare said in his wisdom: “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players.”

— Dawie Jacobs, Pretoria