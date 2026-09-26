MAKHUDU SEFARA | Where are the mass Afrikaner protests against Trump’s lies?

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Some of us, this week, were clearly overcome with joy when the US announced travel restrictions and targeted sanctions against unnamed South Africans. While political calculations informed by the upcoming local elections can’t be ruled out as contributing to the glee, some view the US as a necessary countervailing force against the ANC’s dominance of domestic politics. Yes, a giant on its knees is still taller and stronger than a midget. AfriForum and the FF+ understand this.

The US has foregrounded its so-called five asks as the basis for the latest diplomatic broadside and its unkempt ambassador, Leo Brent Bozell, has addressed us like a kindergarten teacher would. Washington, he told us, has “run out of patience” with South Africa.

In his mind, we must be shaking in our boots. The sky is falling because a few ANC leaders can’t go shopping in New York. It’s the end of the world for them because London, Paris, Shanghai, Milan and Dubai just don’t offer enough choice.

But the reactions to the visa ban raised a question: what posture must the Afrikaner community take towards this unjustified onslaught on our country, its sovereignty, its leaders and investments by the delusional leader of a foreign power?

Let’s forget, for a moment, those who celebrate anything that is anti-ANC and focus instead on the purported victims of persecution on whose behalf the bellicose US President Donald Trump is waging war. Should Afrikaners nod and move on, or fall over their chairs in excitement because here comes a hero, a messiah?

When Afrikaners see that Lex Libertas is going to set up about 3,000 crosses in Washington to bring attention to farm killings, shouldn’t they explain that farm murders are indeed diabolical but that the context is that both blacks and whites are the victims of murderers on farms, other rural areas, and urban areas?

Is it their duty to defend the flag against undue US aggression, including that in Iran, which places an extra burden on South Africans by driving up the cost of living?

Inaction is not an option. Neutrality in the face of hostility is betrayal

Inaction is not an option. Neutrality in the face of hostility is betrayal. As John Stuart Mill said: “Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing.” Passivity directly enables the degradation we see unfolding in slow motion from Washington, one decision at a time.

It may be travel restrictions now, but what’s next? Kidnapping President Cyril Ramaphosa like they did with Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela? We might not have oil, but we’ve got platinum...

The fact that Trump and his lieutenants have normalised this thuggery must concern all of us. When Afrikaners don’t contradict Trump in their numbers, some will conveniently interpret this as silent agreement on their part.

We may also remember the words of German Lutheran pastor Martin Niemöller. “First, they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out. Because I was not a socialist… Then they came for me — and there was no-one left to speak for me.” Niemöller, confessing his own moral and political apathy in the face of the Nazis when they went after their ideological foes — the way the Trump administration is targeting the ANC — was warning against silence in the face of persecution or injustice.

Some may silently celebrate that some unnamed ANC leaders will be denied access to the US, but we need to take the long view on this. Sure, the ANC has not covered itself in glory. Yes, the ANC can do better and be clearer about farm killings, and what it is doing about them. Ditto the constitutional basis for redressing the apartheid legacy, for which there should be no apologies. The electorate is already punishing the ANC for its failings.

Afrikaners who take exception to Trump’s lies about a non-existent genocide should voice their disapproval through protests, among others, at the US embassy. They should ask why South Africa is being pummelled on their behalf on the basis of lies. While it’s true that fighting international misinformation is not the responsibility of individuals, it is also true that individuals have agency to push back against polarising lies.

Elsewhere, people use hashtags such as #NotInMyName to distance themselves from obnoxious policy. This kind of action would go a long way to engendering solidarity and cohesion between racial groups.

The Springboks’ match against the All Blacks in the US was a diplomatic masterstroke. That we won the series was the cherry on top. Here was a group of world-class rugby players, led by Siya Kolisi, united in their diversity, proving the lie of the Trump genocide story. Roelf Meyer, our ambassador in the US, made hay of it at a luncheon attended by Washington officials.

More voices of Afrikaners must be heard challenging Trump. More must say #NotInOurName. At the same time, when township residents bemoan crime, they should include farm killings in their condemnation. In this way, the constitution is transformed from words on paper into lived unity.