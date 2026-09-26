Q&A with Prof Somadoda Fikeni on public service

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Q: How is the new act going to improve the PSC?

A: In the first instance, it’s going to improve the autonomy of the institution.

Q: Will it make you more independent?

A: It will mean we will no longer be a government department, so the secretariat will be independent.

Q: Like the Auditor-General and the public protector?

A: Exactly — more like the Chapter 9 institutions.

Q: Does this mean your recommendations will now be binding?

A: They’re going to be more binding than they were in the past.

Q: Will they bind departments, ministers and MECs?

A: Definitely. When we assess a department and ask the minister to respond, he or she will now no longer be able to ignore our directions or recommendations.

Q: Has that been happening?

A: That has been happening a lot. Our recommendations, just like those of the A-G, were simply ignored. The implementation rate was as low as 25%.

Q: How are you going to enforce your recommendations?

A: As the law now says our directions and recommendations can’t be disregarded, if a person ignores them we can simply take them to court.

Q: Why has this Act been such a long time coming?

A: It’s because people want to retain some control, or they want to limit the scope of oversight and accountability. They promote the fragmentation you see in the public service for their own benefit. For this reason, they quietly resist, delay and dilute.

Q: Are you going to be investigating corruption now?

A: We were previously already investigating some aspects of corruption and working with law enforcement agencies such as the Special Investigating Unit.

Q: So why do we continue to see so much corruption in the public service?

A: If you do not have an integrated approach, you will always have implementation challenges. We’re proposing an entire overhaul of what was a very ineffective and fragmented public service. Once we start dealing with parliament, reinforcing its role of oversight and ensuring ministers play their role when matters are referred to them — as well as dealing with the turnover of ministers, which has been very high — then you’ll begin to see oxygen being squeezed out of those who are corrupt or do not take service delivery seriously.

Q: Will you have more control over appointments?

A: The professionalisation framework says the PSC will have to generate a database of experts, so when there are selections you’re going to have a panel of experts sitting alongside ministers or MECs. They will bring sector-specific expertise to the process and be able to address issues political players sitting around the table, or even directors-general, would not otherwise have been able to deal with.

Q: Does this mean an end to cadre deployment?

A: The laws and reforms dealing with separating politics from the public administration are meant to close that gap completely. The cumulative effect of other measures will be to end the appointment of people on the basis of partisan loyalty and introduce a merit-based approach.

Q: Are we going to see a professional, independent civil service based on the British model?

A: That is the aim. However, it is not going to take place in a few months when you already have 1.9-million public servants put in posts when political appointments were quite prevalent.