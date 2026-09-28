EDITORIAL | Swift, effective action needed to restore trust as body count rises

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Forensic police investigators at Dora's tavern where 17 people were killed at the weekend by unknown gunmen in Wedala on the West Rand, Gauteng.

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The scenes of mass murders that rocked Gauteng’s West Rand and the Western Cape this weekend have again laid bare South Africa’s crisis with illegal firearms and rampant violent crime.

In just a matter of hours, 27 people were gunned down in two separate incidents, both believed to be linked to the country’s deep-rooted problems with organised criminal groups, illegal mining syndicates and business rivalries. Tragically, these killings are not isolated events but the latest in a string of atrocities that have left communities living in fear.

In Wedela, west of Johannesburg, the horror is all too familiar. Seventeen people lost their lives and 15 more were wounded when gunmen wielding AK-47 rifles stormed a tavern, an establishment already scarred by violence from a previous attack just a month earlier.

Locals whisper of ongoing turf wars between zama-zamas, the illegal miners who have turned entire neighbourhoods into no-go zones, and fear that this latest massacre is an escalation of entrenched gang rivalries.

Every mass shooting must trigger investigations that go far beyond the immediate perpetrators and probe the dangerous networks that make such violence possible.

In Lwandle, near Cape Town, 10 more lives were lost in a venue selling grilled meat, with initial reports suggesting business jealousy as a possible motive.

South Africa’s illegal firearms problem is now a national emergency. Every mass shooting must trigger investigations that go far beyond the immediate perpetrators and probe the dangerous networks that make such violence possible. The easy availability of guns fuels not only organised crime and gang violence but also ordinary disputes that too often turn deadly.

Despite concerted efforts by the government, including the deployment of the national army and the creation of specialised task teams, violent crime persists.

The country’s murder rate remains among the highest in the world, and public confidence in law enforcement is slipping fast.

Nowhere is this more apparent than in Ekurhuleni, where the discovery of women’s bodies in open fields since July has reignited national outrage over femicide. On Sunday, an 11th body was found in Springs.

The police must act with urgency and transparency. Weeks after the first women’s bodies were discovered in Ekurhuleni, families and communities are still waiting for answers. We still don’t have anything concrete from police, except for the KwaThema case, which police have said was a suspected love triangle case. But what about all these other murders? Is there a serial killer out there? Were these women killed by people they knew or not? These are questions most South Africans and grieving families have and they remain unanswered, while the body count keeps on rising.

Police must speed up their investigations, share concrete progress with the public, and bring the perpetrators to justice without delay. Only swift, effective action will restore the trust that is so desperately needed in these communities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has rightly warned that organised crime is now the biggest threat to South Africa’s democracy.

Police must redouble their efforts to stem the proliferation of illegal firearms, dismantle criminal networks, and hold those who commit or enable violence fully accountable. We cannot accept these massacres as the new normal.