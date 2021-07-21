Podcasts

Business Day Spotlight

Expert conversations with business leaders on the trends, industries and innovations shaping South Africa’s economy.

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Business Day Spotlight is a podcast from Business Day exploring the ideas, innovations and developments shaping South Africa’s business landscape.

Through in-depth conversations with industry leaders, C-suite executives, entrepreneurs, professionals and subject matter experts, the podcast unpacks the trends, opportunities and challenges influencing business today.

Covering topics ranging from technology, telecommunications, banking and artificial intelligence to cybersecurity, corporate leadership, regulation, workplace trends and the broader economy, each episode delivers insightful, thought-provoking and informative discussions to help listeners better understand South Africa’s evolving business environment.

Subscribe: Spotify | Simplecast

Business Day Spotlight is an Arena Podcasts production.

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