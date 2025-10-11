‘You will never get Tolashe’: top aide

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The crisis engulfing the department of social development has taken a dark turn — with one of minister Sisisi Tolashe’s aides apparently threatening suspended communications chief Lumka Oliphant in a rambling call that she could “get hurt” if she fails to toe the line.

In the four-minute phone call early yesterday, Tolashe’s parliamentary liaison officer, Luvuyo Shasha – who slurs his words and is often incoherent — tells Oliphant to stop her “tantrum” behaviour.

The Sunday Times has listened to a recording of the call, in which Shasha says if Oliphant does not heed him, she could get hurt. He tells Oliphant not to sell the department out and says “Tolashe is very strong”.

When Oliphant asks what he means by this, Shasha tells her she is going to get “burnt by fire”, and her “tantrums” are going to get her into trouble.

Oliphant replies she does not have tantrums, she deals only with facts.

Shortly after making the call, Shasha updated his WhatsApp status with several messages. Oliphant said she felt threatened by two of them: one that announces he was “warned” Oliphant, and one that reads: “I will shoot you with an AK47 if you don’t listen.”

Oliphant later laid a charge against Shasha at the Sandton police station. Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo confirmed that a case of intimidation had been opened and would be investigated.

Approached for comment, Shasha said: “I don’t have any comment to add to whatever you are going to write about me. You will be misrepresenting things, and you will look like a stupid mlungu and the Sunday Times will be embarrassed. Don’t be used by Lumka, she must not use the Sunday Times.”

Shasha said Oliphant was “very young”, that they had studied journalism together and he had called her to try to give her advice, adding: “She is turning my words against me.”

Late yesterday, the department said it had suspended Shasha due to reports of “unbecoming behaviour”.

“Acting in his [personal] capacity, the officer’s conduct is considered to have brought the minister and the department into disrepute,” acting deputy director-general Xolile Brukwe said. “Accordingly, the department has immediately suspended the officer, consistent with the principle of accountability and the commitments given to parliament. We will not tolerate insubordination or unacceptable behaviour by anyone.”

Luvuyo Shasha posted this status update on his WhatsApp soon after allegedly making a threatening call to suspended DSD communications director Lumka Oliphant. (WhatsApp status)

Sandy Godlwana, spokesperson for the department, said: “As a department we would like to put it on record that he had no authorisation from the management to conduct himself in this way.”

The phone call is the latest in a string of embarrassments for the department, including an expensive trip to New York City by seven officials, allegations about Tolashe’s relationship with a special adviser and questions about staff appointments.

Daily Maverick reported that Tolashe, 65, has a close personal relationship with her special adviser, Ngwako Kgatla, 32. It cited leaked WhatsApp messages between the two, which have not been independently verified.

Kgatla was part of the delegation the department sent to New York earlier this year for a “women’s empowerment workshop”. The R3m cost of the trip has sparked outrage from opposition MPs and the public.

Pressed by MPs this week, the department’s director-general, Peter Netshipale, defended the cost as “modest” by international standards. This sparked further anger, with critics noting the department’s main function is to support South Africa’s poorest citizens.

Adding to the embarrassment, Tolashe hired Kgatla’s 22-year-old niece, Lesedi Mabiletja, as her chief of staff, despite her lack of qualifications or work experience. An internal memo later announced to staff that Abram Phahlamohlaka had replaced Mabiletja.

The department said Mabiletja had been suspended on full pay pending an investigation into her appointment. It has not responded to a report in Daily Maverick that Mabiletja has quietly been shifted to the post of Tolashe’s personal assistant — another high-level job for which she is apparently unqualified.

Tolashe’s department, which oversees the social grants network and is responsible for more than R200bn in annual welfare spending, has frequently been accused of management failures and wasteful spending.

Tolashe’s spokesperson Sandi Mbatsha did not respond to requests for comment.

The minister appeared before parliament on Thursday to “set the record straight” on the controversies swirling around the department. She claimed some media reports “contain false and to some extent, unlawful allegations”, which had the “sole intention of causing damage to my reputation and dignity”.

She said matters relating to appointments of ministry officials had been referred to the Public Service Commission.

Tolashe submitted a report to the social development portfolio committee this week on appointments and suspensions in her department.

Committee chair Bridget Masango said: “We will seek legal advice from the parliament’s legal services on how we can hold the minister and the department accountable for these actions, without overstepping our mandate.

“South Africans deserve to know that their money is being used wisely and that decisions made within the department are transparent and fair. We will seek legal guidance to ensure that we act firmly but fairly within the law.”