Joburg residents running out of water, power and patience

Hundreds of frustrated Joburg residents, climate activists, and members of civil society organisations and trade unions gathered outside the City of Johannesburg council chambers yesterday morning, delivering a clear message to elected officials: fix the city’s water crisis now.

Two weeks ago, water activists submitted a list of demands to executive mayor Dada Morero, as well as the national department of water & sanitation, the Presidency, and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. So far, only Morero has responded to their concerns.

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero addresses protestors during the Joburg Water Crisis Protest, while WaterCan's Dr Ferrial Adam looks on, in Johannesburg. (OUR CITY NEWS/Alaister Russell)

Morero attended the protest yesterday but stopped short of any concrete commitments, promising instead to meet the demonstrators’ leaders.

“Civil society has a responsibility to keep the government in line, and what you have done today is a revolutionary act,” he told the crowd.

In response, Dr Ferrial Adam from WaterCAN — one of the protest organisers — said it was disappointing Morero had yet to respond to their demands, despite having received them a fortnight ago.

Adam said residents had gathered because the water crisis affected every household in Joburg. “We are tired of living with a dysfunctional government, which blames everything on everyone instead of just fixing the problems. Our taps are running dry.”

The protest was not just about water, but also about how power is wielded in the city, she said.

“Ward councillors no longer have real power, decisions are no longer being made by those we elect, but by unelected, overpaid boards, committees and now the ‘bomb squad’. We, as the people, are constantly being shut out.”

People gather to voice their grievances as part of the Joburg Water Crisis Protest in Johannesburg. ( OUR CITY NEWS/Alaister Russell)

Adam noted that civil society had experts who were collaborating with engineers to help find solutions. She said the protest was not the end of the road for the “waterless people” of Joburg.

“This is not the end [of the water protest], just the beginning. We will not allow the mayor to divide us; we expected answers to our demands today, but there has been no response.”

More than 130 areas in Johannesburg have experienced some form of water disruption this year. Adam warned that the crisis has deepened into a human rights and economic emergency — crippling essential services, endangering public health and eroding public trust in the city’s leadership.

“Millions of residents face daily water interruptions, dry taps and inadequate sanitation. Hospitals, schools and small businesses are being forced to operate without this most basic necessity — water."

Adam said that despite repeated assurances and public commitments, there had been no significant improvement in water access, infrastructure performance or accountability.

“The people’s right to water ... is being systematically violated through neglect, mismanagement and the diversion of public funds. Over the past few years, we have heard many excuses for the lack of water, from too much demand and load-shedding to vandalism, old infrastructure and no funds.

“These may all be true, but for the people on the ground these are mere excuses. We believe there are solutions to stabilise the system based on Joburg Water’s turnaround strategy,” she said.

The demands submitted to Morero call for:

Transparent appointment processes, and term limits to prevent political interference and entrenchment;

The inclusion of representatives from key stakeholder groups — including civil society, labour unions, business, technical experts and community organisations — on Johannesburg Water’s board;

Skills and integrity assessments to ensure board members have the requisite expertise — in water management, finance, engineering and governance — before they are appointed;

Regular public reports by the board on performance, spending and service delivery outcomes;

A clear plan and timeline from Johannesburg Water to phase out reliance on tanker supply;

The immediate publication of all water tanker contracts, including the daily tanker costs and a transparent accounting of total spending on tanker services over the past three years;

Speedy investigations and referral to relevant law enforcement authorities when there are allegations and evidence provided of corruption; and

A programme for the installation of piped water to low-income areas and informal settlements.

Adam said the demands sent to the provincial government include a call for the provision of technical and financial support to stabilise the city’s water network; independent oversight to ensure transparent and effective use of funds; and capacity-building assistance to strengthen the city and Johannesburg Water’s ability to deliver reliable services.

DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille — who was present at the protest — said her party has studied the Joburg water crisis.

“There are 22 water systems in critical condition, but we will manage the money properly to make sure it is ring-fenced for Joburg Water,” she said.

Our City News (Our City )

*This story is produced by Our City News, a nonprofit newsroom that serves the people of Joburg