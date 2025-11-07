EMPD’s Julius Mkhwanazi accused of making 55 irregular promotions in 3 months

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) acting chief Brig Julius Mkhwanazi promoted 55 candidates to senior positions within three months, and some positions were filled without being advertised.

This was revealed at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Thursday by suspended EMPD chief Jabulani Mapiyeye.

Mapiyeye, who was suspended over sexual harassment allegations in August last year, said the appointments were irregular because some were made without being advertised.

The appointments were made between May 2024 and July 2024 and included directors, inspectors and superintendents, he said.

Mapiyeye said the appointments happened while he was at work, but his involvement was not considered.

EMPD deputy chief of police Julius Mkhwanazi. (facebook)

“I complained about this and was told I cannot expect to sit in and do the interviews.

“I wanted to take part so irregularities would not [happen], but he [Mkhwanazi] proceeded with [the] blessings of the city manager [Imogen Mashazi],” he said.

Mapiyeye said when the appointments were made, he was dealing with a lot of “criminal activities” in the department, but in August he was suspended and could not take action.

He said Mkhwanazi had disregarded his authority over the years with Mashazi’s support.

Sowetan previously reported Mkhwanazi was suspended in 2023 for three months after he allegedly authorised blue light services for vehicles for crime-accused Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala and entered into questionable and unapproved deals with his CAT VIP Protection company on behalf of the city.

An internal investigation found Mkhwanazi had to be charged with abuse of power and six charges of gross dishonesty, all linked to his relationship with CAT VIP Protection.

According to the charge sheet, in 2021 Mkhwanazi wrote a memorandum using the council’s letterheads, giving instructions for Matlala’s company to use blue light vehicles from the council.

A report by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) found Mkhwanazi had a case of corruption and fraud against him that needed to be investigated by the EMPD.

Ipid’s docket was referred to the national director of public prosecutions for a decision to prosecute.

The commission of inquiry continues.

