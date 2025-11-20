Paul O’Sullivan ‘in charge’ of SAPS, Ipid and NPA: Cedrick Nkabinde

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chief of staff in the police ministry Cedrick Nkabinde has alleged political interference in the criminal justice system by private investigator Paul O’Sullivan.

Testifying before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating corruption and political interference, Nkabinde claimed O’Sullivan wields the power to influence operations in the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), despite having no official role in these institutions.

Nkabinde recounted his resignation from Ipid in 2018 after blowing the whistle on alleged corruption in the directorate in a report which implicated O’Sullivan and former Ipid head Robert McBride.

After a period out of government, Nkabinde later applied for a post in the SAPS. He was confident he was the top candidate after the interviews, but his appointment was allegedly blocked by O’Sullivan.

Nkabinde told the committee that O’Sullivan sent an email to the then-national commissioner warning against his appointment, even copying Nkabinde in on the correspondence.

“In that email he said, ‘you dare appoint that man Nkabinde.’ At the bottom of the email, he said to me, ‘Nkabinde, how do you think I’d miss this because I told you I won’t let my eyes off you?’

“That means, according to O’Sullivan, I must suffer for the rest of my life while he’s still alive. And indeed, I was not appointed, based on one email from O’Sullivan, which shows how powerful he is.”

When asked to describe O’Sullivan’s role, Nkabinde said, “He doesn’t play any role in SAPS, but he’s in charge. He can send one email and everything stops.”

MK Party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo asked Nkabinde if O’Sullivan’s influence extended to the SAPS.

“Not only in SAPS,” Nkabinde responded. “He’s running Ipid, SAPS and the NPA. There are two dockets on O’Sullivan gathering dust in the NPA.”

Nkabinde said this is “the real state capture” that KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was referring to. He claimed he was part of Mkhwanazi’s campaign to expose political interference when he authored the corruption report while at Ipid.

“When we talk about this, I become very emotional due to what is happening between me and Mkhwanazi because I was fighting this interference with him. Me and Mkhwanazi are in one WhatsApp group. Maybe I’m in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Nkabinde alleged O’Sullivan works with senior people in the SAPS, has access to internal documents, and was giving them instructions while Nkabinde was still at Ipid.

“He was in charge of us. He’d come to our office, hold meetings with us to tell us what to do. At some stage, he would go and interview our witnesses, pretending to be working for Ipid, having our letterhead at Ipid, and would only call you to sign while he has done everything.”

Nkabinde also claimed that a key matter in his report was a project in 2017 to ensure former acting national police commissioner Gen Khomotso Phahlane was not permanently appointed as national commissioner. He said the plot was “instructed” by McBride and O’Sullivan.

The main purpose of targeting Phahlane, he said, was for McBride to become national commissioner, and they targeted anyone who occupied that seat.

“It was a well-known fact that McBride wanted to become a national commissioner.”

He said a meeting was held at O’Sullivan’s home to plot Phahlane’s downfall.

Among other people present in the meeting were McBride, Mandlakayise Mahlangu from Ipid, himself, deputy national police commissioner for crime detection and former Gauteng Hawks boss Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya, two white male representatives from AfriForum and the DA, O’Sullivan’s assistant, a white lady called Candice from crime intelligence, and a white female journalist. He did not know the names of the latter group.

“AfriForum representatives assured the funds were available to carry out this mission.”

As he was providing evidence, Nkabinde said he had received an intimidating text message from O’Sullivan which read: “Get ready you lying crook. I am going to make sure you spend some years in prison. You were bribed by Mkhwanazi and Mapula. Now you will pay for your crimes, guaranteed.”

