Masuku downplays talk of becoming Joburg mayor

The newly elected chair of the ANC in Johannesburg, Loyiso Masuku, has downplayed the possibility of being promoted to the city’s highest office.

Masuku told the Sunday Times in an interview on Saturday that the conference in which she was elected was about the election of the regional executive and ought to be separated from decisions taken by the party on deployment to government.

She is the mayoral committee member responsible for finance in Joburg.

“Our immediate task is to rebuild ANC structures so we can mount a decisive battle in the upcoming local government elections,” she said. “Deployment of mayors in metros is the jurisdiction of the national leadership, and they are the competent authority to review any deployment decisions.”

Masuku said her victory was not a “personal trophy” but a political mandate for service, signifying the trust of the branches in a leadership that is accountable, accessible, action-orientated and vibrant.

“Representation matters. The constituency I represent includes women, the working class, the migrants of Joburg, disillusioned young professionals and marginalised communities. This election means their voice now has a direct line into the highest regional structure of the ANC.

“Within the structures of the movement, there is a clear sense of renewal and a collective determination to rebuild the organisation and go back to basics.”

Masuku became the first woman to be elected ANC regional chair of Johannesburg. While this is historic, she said, “Being the ‘first’ is not a crown of solitary triumph, but a ladder built over many decades from the collective consciousness and struggle of the many women that have gone through the ranks of the ANC.

“I think for many comrades, especially women in the branches, this is celebrated as a long-overdue breakthrough. While there are, of course, pockets of resistance from those accustomed to a certain status quo, the overwhelming sentiment is one of hope and readiness for a new approach.”

She said she wants her term to be defined by “a people-centred leadership and service delivery excellence”.

“I want residents to point to a repaired water pipe, a well-maintained park, a functioning clinic, a new public housing project, or a successful local job initiative and say, ‘This happened under the current ANC leadership.’

“I want the political narrative to be moved away from internal squabbles and back to the people’s lived experience. Ultimately, I want to be remembered as the chairperson who helped rebuild the ANC in Joburg into a listening, credible and effective movement that put the people’s needs first.

“I want every black girl to say, ‘The woman who led the charge looked like me and sounded like me.’”

Masuku snatched power from Dada Morero, who was vying for a second term as chair of the ANC’s Joburg region, winning by 184 over Morero’s 149.

Her victory has raised questions about whether she will take over the mayoral chain from Morero.

An insider told the Sunday Times that the right thing to do would be for Morero to vacate his seat to enable Masuku to step into the role.

“This thing is simple. Morero must do the honourable thing and resign. It is what is right to do. We cannot afford to have two centres of power where one leader is marshalling the region politically while a former leader occupies the seat of government at local level.”

Another source disagreed, saying that allowing Morero to resign to enable Masuku’s ascension to the mayoral throne is a “bad idea”.

“Loyiso must just be happy and grateful for this election. She carries a generational mission to renew the party. Letting her lead the city at this crucial time ahead of the local government elections will not work. We are heading towards a provincial national general council. It will set a bad precedent in the times to come.”