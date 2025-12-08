Get set: interviews to choose new NPA head begin

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NDPp Shamila Batohi testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on November 11, 2025 in Cape Town. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Pretoria will this week host public interviews for candidates vying to succeed National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi, who retires next month.

The two-day interview process starting on Wednesday will be held by an independent panel that will make recommendations to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Shortlisted candidates include Western Cape director of public prosecutions, Nicolette Bell; her deputy, Adrian Mopp; and Xolisile Jennifer Khanyile, chairperson of the Global Coalition to Fight Financial Crime.

Other candidates are Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson, her predecessor Hermione Cronje, and former NDPP Menzi Simelane.

“The advisory panel for the selection of the national director of public prosecutions [NDPP], chaired by minister of justice & constitutional development Mmamoloko Kubayi, has advanced to the next phase of the recruitment process and will interview six shortlisted candidates who met the minimum requirements,” the justice ministry said.

The ANC’s national general council, its midterm review of policies, begins on Monday, where more than 1,500 party delegates will descend on Joburg.

The week-long strategy meeting will discuss the way forward for the party on various issues, including the GNU, economic policy, local government and its alliance with the SACP and Cosatu.

Also on Monday, ANC workers who have not been paid salaries for the past two months will be picketing outside the venue.

“The workers of the ANC at the headquarters [Luthuli House] and some within provinces are once again confronted with late payment of salaries, unpaid provident funds and medical aid contributions,” the workers’ group said in a statement.

“This situation has been recurring with no significant effort or explanation from the employer on how best they intend to address the challenging state of affairs.”

Numsa will hold a march on Monday regarding job losses in the chrome sector over the past year.

“By December 31 Glencore will have cut 2,000 jobs; Almar Investments has retrenched over 538 workers, and Samancor has issued a section 189 notice where it states that it is contemplating retrenching 5,000 workers,” Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said.

“The purpose of the march is to demand the GNU come up with a bold and aggressive industrial policy.

“It should be bold enough to declare a moratorium on retrenchments, and it must come up with a set of package interventions in the form of incentives that includes banning certain imports of products that are destroying South Africa’s share of the market.

“Among the demands we will be making is one for a reduced electricity tariff, because these companies claim the cost of electricity accounts for more than 60% of their operational costs.”

On Wednesday, the Municipal Demarcation Board will officially hand over the final set of electoral wards to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) ahead of the 2026 municipal elections.

“This milestone enables the electoral commission to begin its election preparations with final, legally compliant ward boundaries — supporting an election process that is inclusive, transparent and representative of all communities across South Africa,” the IEC said.

