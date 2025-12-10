ANC to investigate allegations of vote buying at Johannesburg conference

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC in Gauteng will investigate allegations of vote buying at the Johannesburg regional conference, which saw Loyiso Masuku defeating Dada Morero as chairperson.

Speaking to the Sunday Times on the sidelines of the ANC’s national general council (NGC), Gauteng provincial task team convener Amos Masondo said the party was aware of allegations surrounding the regional conference.

“We heard, and we have our own suspicions. We are pursuing the issues. We will ensure that discipline is enforced and that a contribution is made in the direction of ensuring overall correction in the situation,” he said.

Masondo added that the ANC had decided that the culture of brown envelopes and money politics, as well as factional behaviour and conduct, should be eliminated.

He said that in his reading of the situation, the party had made strides in that regard despite the allegations surrounding the Johannesburg conference.

“We will have to really ensure that, among others, we enforce discipline and people found on the wrong side are dealt with. Of course, we will act in a way that seeks to ensure we are fair but remain firm and that we are consistent in dealing with those who are introducing un-ANC tendencies,” he said.

The Sunday Times previously reported that the exchange of money became a dominant part of the conference in Johannesburg last week. Insiders described how bags of money were allegedly exchanged for votes.

The Citizen reported that Morero had spoken out against vote buying at the regional conference, arguing that while the party tries at all times to condemn it and to talk about it, it does still happen.

“It is so unfortunate that the ANC has not had the ability as an organisation to say, ‘how do we focus on this thing and destroy it once and for all?’” he was reported to have said.

Morero’s loss has opened up the debate about whether he will remain as the Johannesburg mayor. Typically in the ANC, its regional chairs are also expected to lead in government. Morero’s defeat as chair and his failure to gain votes as an additional member of the regional executive have left him vulnerable to a possible coup against him by the incumbent leadership in his position as mayor.

Masuku has, however, downplayed any talks of a possible change in government.

Masondo said the provincial task team will have to engage the regional executive on a way forward.

“As you know, the ANC electoral processes are not necessarily linked to governance and government-related intervention. We will be seeking to ensure we have a meaningful discussion as the PTT with the Johannesburg REC … We will have these discussions with a view to ensuring that whatever transition and changes may be required do not disturb good governance, and that whatever happens does not also disturb the normal function of the organisation.

“We are seeking a balance. We don’t think governance should now suffer because there is an ANC conference,” he said.

He added that the task team was ready to hand over the reins to the next elected leadership.

He said the team had made meaningful progress on the building of unity in terms of its mandate. “We have been able to pull structures together.

“Overall, the sense I’m getting is that we have made very good progress and laid a very good foundation. And this work, because it’s ongoing, will be taken to a higher level as other people come in and as newly elected members of the executive take on the task.”