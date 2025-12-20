South Sudan looks to SA for help maintaining peace and reviving economy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The South African government has agreed to train South Sudanese military and police forces as part of an agreement that is expected to go a long way in maintaining peace ahead of elections in the East African country.

Pretoria has also agreed to host a weekend retreat between South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and his five deputies — who represent different political formations — to iron out their differences, as tensions between them risk the power-sharing peace agreement signed in 2018.

This is according to South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who, in his role as the presidential special envoy to South Sudan, held a meeting with Adut Salva Kiir, the president’s eldest daughter and South Sudan’s senior presidential envoy for special programmes, on the sidelines of the ANC’s national general council last week.

Mashatile told the Sunday Times their meeting showed that the South Sudanese have confidence in South Africa’s ability to help the country reach peace, increase its military capacity and revive its economy.

The deputy president said he was approached by Adut, who told him Salva Kiir wanted to continue to lead the peace process and bring together all the leaders — “even if there are tensions”.

Mashatile said he had previously proposed that the parties have a retreat in South Africa to iron out their differences. “Remember, the fact that they have five vice-presidents means it’s five different parties, including the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) in government,” he said.

“They have agreed to the idea, and she confirmed that the president says it’s fine we can convene that retreat. They want to come, because they want this peaceful resolution of the problem.”

“They have agreed to the idea, and she confirmed that the president says it’s fine we can convene that retreat. They want to come, because they want this peaceful resolution of the problem.”

Mashatile said Adut had also told him South Sudan wanted to increase and capacitate its military and police forces, and had asked South Africa to use its expertise to train some of them, a process that is expected to start immediately in anticipation of the elections next December.

“They want us to train their security forces,” he said. “At the moment, they’ve got 55,000 of what they call unified forces, because these different parties, all of them, have their militia. So they’ve now brought together a lot of them. They would like us to help with the training of the police force and other security forces, and support their election process. The transition period will then run until February 2027, when the election takes place in December.”

South Africa is also expected to play a central role in reviving South Sudan’s economy, with Mashatile saying Adut had made it clear her country wanted more investments between the two countries.

The investments would mostly be in mining and agriculture, culminating in a South Africa-South Sudan investment conference to be held in the new year.

“She said the president wanted us to strengthen our economic relations,” Mashatile said. “They want investment in refineries [and] in oil and gas because they have a lot of oil; they want companies to come and invest, [and in] agriculture.”

Mashatile and Adut also agreed to start discussions about having an investment conference.

“She’s asked that we have [the] investment conference, which we should have in [the capital city] Juba even before [the elections]; we are not waiting for elections,” he said.

“They want direct flights, both for passenger and freight for goods. People have to go via Dar es Salaam [Tanzania] and Ethiopia. So, it takes long to get to South Sudan, although ordinarily if you fly from Joburg directly, it would take you six hours if you’re not connecting all over. They believe that they can also increase tourism if we do that.”

Mashatile said the South Sudanese have placed much hope of stabilising their country in South Africa, mainly because of the historical relationship between the ANC and the SPLM.