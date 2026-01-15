NFP ‘adequately represented’ in KZN government of provincial unity, says IFP

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tempers flared between IFP and MK Party supporters outside the KwaZulu-Natal legislature before a motion of no confidence in premier Thami Ntuli. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

The IFP has dismissed the concerns raised by the National Freedom Party (NFP), insisting that the role the party has been given in the government of provincial unity (GPU) in KwaZulu-Natal is adequate.

An NFP representative in the legislature, Mbali Shinga, holds the position of MEC for social development in the executive led by IFP premier Thami Ntuli.

But there is unhappiness in NFP quarters about the roles they have been given.

NFP leader Irvin Barnes announced in Durban last week that the party was withdrawing from the GPU, citing betrayal and broken promises.

“We are pulling out of the GPU because political agreements were not honoured by coalition partners,” Barnes said. “We were promised positions that never materialised, and our own member has defied the party line. We cannot continue under these conditions.”

According to sources, Barnes was expecting or was promised the mayorship of the Zululand district municipality, but this has not materialised.

The IFP on Wednesday dismissed the NFP’s concerns, saying it believed the position the party holds in the GPU is adequate.

“It remains our position that the NFP is fairly and adequately represented in the GPU, in a senior and influential deployment of social development, where it can and must contribute to the collective improvement of the lives of the people of KZN,” the IFP said in a statement.

It also stood firm against the NFP’s suggestion that it should be accommodated in some municipalities.

“For the record, we have not been officially informed of their decision to pull out of the GPU; and in light of their unfolding internal processes, including disciplinary matters, we will await the outcomes. However, the following must be stressed, the GPU arrangement does not extend to local government. The MEC of social development in KZN has been, and continues to be, an integral part of the GPU’s accelerated service delivery agenda,” said the IFP.

The IFP says as far as it is concerned there is no risk to the standing of the GPU and it will not collapse.

“We are aware of speculation and commentary suggesting uncertainty within the GPU, including claims about the possible withdrawal of partners. Let us be clear: such narratives are misinformed, misguided and risk undermining public confidence in a government that is working to stabilise institutions and restore credibility.

“The IFP will not be party to political gamesmanship that distracts from the urgent task of rebuilding KwaZulu-Natal,” the party said.

Specifically, we will engage the NFP to understand better their areas of concern and difference to find lasting solutions. This is a responsibility we bear as the leading party in the GPU arrangement. — IFP

This comes as the ANC, DA and now the IFP are racing against time to meet the NFP in an attempt to save the GPU from imminent collapse.

The MK Party has already approached the NFP to lure it into supporting its bid to take over the provincial government.

The MK Party enjoys 46% support in KZN with the ANC at 17%, and the IFP and DA at 16% and 13% respectively.

In terms of seat allocation, the MK Party needs the support of the EFF, the NFP and one more person from the governing coalition to topple the IFP-led government.

“The IFP NEC has directed that our GPU partners, including the NFP, must be engaged to ensure stability, good governance and service delivery in KZN. And accordingly, these engagements by the IFP are therefore currently under way,” the party said in the statement.

“Specifically, we will engage the NFP to understand better their areas of concern and difference to find lasting solutions. This is a responsibility we bear as the leading party in the GPU arrangement.”