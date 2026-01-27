EFF accuses ANC of ‘breaking’ coalition pact in Ekurhuleni

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC’s coalition in Ekurhuleni is facing another test after the party backed and won the speaker’s position in the region against the EFF’s candidate — ensuring that Dora Mlambo emerged the winner.

Though Mlambo vowed to embrace multiparty democracy in the council, the ANC’s coalition with the EFF hangs in the balance.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, EFF Gauteng chairperson and former finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga accused the ANC of going against the principles upon which the coalition was established.

“The agreement of the establishment of co-governance remains the same, hence we have submitted a candidate. It is the ANC who are contesting their own resolutions by submitting a candidate to contest the EFF,” he said.

“It must be noted that the EFF has not disrupted any governance but it is the ANC who wants to continue to change the conditions of agreements on platforms such as legislatures and councils.”

The resignation of former speaker, the EFF’s Nthabiseng Tshivhenga, reportedly on the orders of her own party, left the seat up for grabs.

We were prepared to receive any outcome whether for or against the ANC because we embrace democracy. Of course for some reason the outcome was favourable to the ANC and we obviously welcome that as a sign of confidence in the leadership of the ANC — Jongizizwe Dlabathi, ANC regional secretary

Despite Dunga availing himself for the position, the ANC fielded their own candidate who went up against the DA’s Lucky Dinake. Early predictions placed the DA as victors, resulting from the public spat between the ANC and EFF — but minority parties, which are kingmakers, resolved to back the ANC’s candidate.

Mlambo received 91 votes, with the DA’s Dinake in second place with 69, with the help of the FF Plus. The EFF’s Dunga received 31 votes.

Regional secretary Jongizizwe Dlabathi shrugged off possible coalition tensions, arguing the ANC’s decision to put forward a candidate was democratically allowed.

“We were prepared to receive any outcome whether for or against the ANC because we embrace democracy. Of course for some reason the outcome was favourable to the ANC and we obviously welcome that as a sign of confidence in the leadership of the ANC,” he said.

Asked whether the party can afford to step on the toes of a coalition partner, Dlabathi insisted that democracy enabled the ANC to field a candidate.

“The ANC fielded its candidate, as it is allowed by democratic processes, and if there are any issues that must be addressed as it relates to how the EFF feels about it, we will allow those protocols to deal with those issues. There are platforms and protocols where the coalitions are managed in an instance that one party is aggrieved.”

The focus should be on stabilising the troubled metro and doubling down on tensions, he said.

We will assess the current environment in the context of fixing local government and making sure that we improve service delivery, making it more visible and impactful. — Dlabathi

“Let’s embrace the outcome of council and the exercise of democracy. We have directed the new speaker to ... preside over the council impartially. She is not a speaker of the ANC; she is the speaker of council. For the sake of stability, we expect her to embrace the participation of all political parties within the confines of the constitution as well as the council standing orders.”

The ANC has said to Mlambo she must embrace multiparty democracy and ensure that she presides over a council that will be fair, inclusive and impartial — without suffocating effective participation by all parties, said Dlabathi.

This is the second time in the council where minorities have propped up the ANC, after the election of Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza. However, Dlabathi said the party does not believe that support should be on a give-and-take basis.

“It’s not about sharing of spoils — because this party supported you therefore they must be allocated something. It is about the best interests of stabilising council itself.

“The reality is that the ANC has 78 wards, which is 70% of the available wards in Ekurhuleni. It will make logical sense that the ANC should be at the helm of governance so that issues of service delivery as it relates to the number of wards we are holding finds expression — of course serving all wards as well.

“We do make provision for other political parties, who continuously support the ANC — whether through oversight committee or chairperson positions.

“We will assess the current environment in the context of fixing local government and making sure that we improve service delivery, making it more visible and impactful. If that necessitates some of the changes to be effected, that will be undertaken and informed by an assessment that would have been conducted.”