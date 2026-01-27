Mbalula says there’s ‘prima facie’ evidence of wrongdoing in Joburg conference

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says there is prima facie evidence of wrongdoing in how the Johannesburg regional conference was run.

This comes after ballot boxes from the regional conference where Loyiso Masuku beat Dada Morero for the chairperson position were discovered at a house in Pretoria on Sunday in a dramatic showdown between the police, politicians and the occupants of the house.

In a letter dated January 26 directed to the provincial and regional leadership, Hope Papo and Sasabona Manganye, as well as national executive committee (NEC) member and convener of deployees to Gauteng Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Mbalula says his office had received intelligence that showed possible misconduct involving the elections agency appointed to run the conference.

“This information was investigated and it was confirmed that it pointed to prima facie misconduct. Based on this information, ANC security reported the matter to the South African Police Service (SAPS),” said Mbalula.

“Subsequently, members of the SAPS, accompanied by ANC security personnel, pursued the investigation and conducted an on-site inspection of the premises where the wrongdoing was allegedly taking place.”

Mbalula said the events and allegations made since the conference were worrying.

So serious are these revelations, said Mbalula, that there may be a need for the party to lay criminal charges.

“The allegations are of an extremely serious nature and, if proven, would have the effect of bringing the ANC into disrepute and drawing into question the credibility and integrity of internal ANC electoral processes,” he said.

“Such conduct would call for the invocation of ANC disciplinary processes and, possibly also, the institution of criminal charges.”

The severity of the alleged transgressions by the election agency necessitates clarification from the provincial task team regarding their appointment process, especially in light of the agency’s conduct, which threatens the integrity of the ANC’s internal democratic processes. — Dada Morero

The Sunday Times over the weekend reported that Morero had laid a formal complaint questioning how the elections agency Elections Management And Consulting Agency of Africa (EMCA) was appointed.

“The severity of the alleged transgressions by the election agency necessitates clarification from the provincial task team regarding their appointment process, especially in light of the agency’s conduct, which threatens the integrity of the ANC’s internal democratic processes,” Morero said in the letter.

He further alleges a conflict of interest, claiming a close relationship between the election agency that ran the voting process and Masuku.

According to Morero, the owner of the election agency is an employee of the City of Johannesburg and works under Masuku.

“It is particularly troubling that Noluthando White, the owner of the election agency, is currently employed by the City of Johannesburg. Her recruitment was overseen by the then MMC of group corporate and shared services around the period 2019-2021 as part of a group of 130 recruits. Further, she serves as a media specialist within the MMC’s office,” Morero wrote.

“This letter serves as a formal complaint concerning potential conflicts of interest and possible manipulative practices that require urgent investigation. Clarification is needed from the provincial task team regarding how this company was engaged.”

ANC spokesperson Mahlangi Bhengu said in a statement the party regards the allegations and the dramatic scenes in Pretoria in a serious light.

“The visit followed an internal investigation launched by the office of the secretary-general, based on a tip-off. The investigation confirmed prima facie misconduct. Based on this information, ANC security reported the matter to the SAPS,” said Bhengu.

“The ANC regards these allegations as extremely serious. If proven, they would have the effect of bringing the ANC into disrepute and drawing into question the credibility and integrity of internal ANC electoral processes.

“This would call for disciplinary action and, possibly also, the institution of criminal charges.”