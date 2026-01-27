Western Cape bloodshed escalates as arrests lag behind murders

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Killings in the Western Cape are said to be driven by organised crime networks. Stock photo.

Organised crime networks armed with a steady supply of illegal firearms continue to terrorise communities across the Western Cape, operating with near impunity as murder figures surge and arrests lag far behind.

Political parties and police oversight bodies are now warning that the growing gap between government promises and the lived reality on the streets has become deadly.

The GOOD Party has called for urgent accountability, pointing to what it describes as a catastrophic failure of policing in gang-affected areas. According to the party, 84 people were murdered in the province over the past two weeks — yet only two arrests were made.

The DA paints an equally grim picture. Seventeen days into the new year, 195 homicide cases had already been recorded in the Western Cape, an average of 11 people murdered every single day, according to figures from the party’s police oversight and community safety desk.

GOOD secretary and Unite for Change Leadership Council member Brett Herron said violent crime continues to surge, particularly in poorer communities where gangsters operate with almost complete impunity.

“Instead of a safer city, we are seeing escalating violence. Even the anti-gang unit appears largely reactive, often deployed only after lives have already been lost,” Herron said.

Behind these numbers are families torn apart, communities traumatised, and residents living in constant fear — Benedicta van Minnen, DA Western Cape spokesperson on police oversight & community safety

At the heart of this failure is what can only be described as policing apartheid, he said, where resources are systematically skewed in favour of wealthy suburbs at the expense of working-class and township communities.

DA Western Cape spokesperson on police oversight and community safety, Benedicta van Minnen, said the province cannot combat the crime crisis alone.

“The failure of SAPS, a national competency, to adequately resource and prioritise gang-affected areas directly undermines community safety. Behind these numbers are families torn apart, communities traumatised, and residents living in constant fear,” she said.

Van Minnen said it has been four months since acting minister of police Firoz Cachalia requested a comprehensive strategy to address violent crime, illegal firearms and gangsterism in the province. “To date SAPS has still not produced an updated resourcing plan, operational plan, or any clear physical deployment strategy to support the Western Cape.”

In an interview with the SABC last week, Cachalia acknowledged the scale of the challenge, saying police are still struggling to confront organised crime in both the Western and Eastern Cape.

“I do not believe that we are currently in a position to defeat these gangs. They are on a killing spree in the Western Cape, with a similar situation unfolding in the Eastern Cape,” he said. “I don’t think we should approach this matter in a point-scoring way.”

Criminal networks operate with impunity: Cameron

The chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on police, Ian Cameron, said the homicide figures are deeply concerning but not unexpected.

“Based on SAPS reporting and independent monitoring, the primary drivers of these murders are gang-related violence, including turf wars, retaliation killings and extortion-related murders, largely concentrated in the Cape Flats and adjacent high-risk precincts,” he said.

“These killings are driven by organised criminal networks that continue to operate with impunity. While year-on-year figures fluctuate slightly, the underlying pattern remains the same, high murder rates in the same communities, involving the same criminal structures and methods.”

Cameron said the most violent precincts are those affected by entrenched gang activity, adding that the real failure lies in the lack of sustained, intelligence-driven policing. “What is missing is consistent targeting of gang leadership, financiers, and firearm networks. Without that, violence simply shifts location rather than reducing in substance,” he said.

Illegal firearms, Cameron warned, remain a central enabler of the province’s murder rate. “The overwhelming majority of gang-related killings involve illicit weapons that circulate for years across multiple crime scenes. Despite this, SAPS has made limited progress in disrupting firearm supply chains.”

Key contributors to this issue, he said, are:

ballistic backlogs;

weak intelligence integration;

poor tracing outcomes; and

failures within the Central Firearms Registry.

“Guns are moving faster than investigations. Until firearm tracing, intelligence analysis and prosecution are treated as core priorities rather than administrative functions, murders will continue at this scale.”

There are no credible, publicly measurable targets linked to murder reduction that are transparently tracked and enforced. Oversight mechanisms exist but consequences for failure are rare — Ian Cameron, chair of parliament’s portfolio committee on police.

Intelligence-led policing, in its current form, is failing to deliver results, said Cameron.

“There are capable individuals on the ground, but intelligence structures are fragmented, under-resourced and too often undermined by internal instability and politicisation at senior levels.

“Coordination between crime intelligence, detectives and prosecutors remains inconsistent, which means cases rarely progress beyond arrest to the successful conviction of senior gang figures.”

The Western Cape’s crime profile cannot be addressed through a one-size-fits-all national policing model, he said. What is urgently required is:

expanded policing powers at provincial and metropolitan level,

clearer authority for intergovernmental cooperation; and

the ability to deploy specialised investigative and analytical resources where gang violence is most concentrated.

“Intelligence-led, prosecution-driven policing must be the organising principle, not an aspirational slogan.”

On accountability, Cameron said the system remains weakest where it matters most. “There are no credible, publicly measurable targets linked to murder reduction that are transparently tracked and enforced. Oversight mechanisms exist but consequences for failure are rare.

“Just last week, the minister of police publicly conceded that SAPS cannot defeat gangs under the current approach. Acknowledging failure must now be followed by clear targets, timelines and accountability.

“Communities in the Western Cape are living with levels of violence that would be unacceptable anywhere else. These figures cannot be allowed to become normalised.”

Cameron further called for: