Cele’s appointment as police minister was ‘huge error’: ex-crime intelligence finance head Hlungwani

Former head of finance for administrative services in crime intelligence Tiyani Hlungwani has described the appointment of former police minister Bheki Cele as “one of the huge errors of the democratic era”.

Appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating corruption in the criminal justice system, Hlungwani levelled a series of explosive allegations against the former minister and the current South African Police Service (SAPS) leadership.

“I do not question the president’s authority to appoint a person; it is simply my belief that the man did not have the moral authority to lead this very important democratic institution,” Hlungwani told the committee.

Hlungwani, who was removed from his position in 2024, claims he was targeted after making protected disclosures regarding the 2017 ANC elective conference at Nasrec. He alleged he was pressured to illegally withdraw money from the secret service account (the “slush fund”) to finance the ANC event. After refusing to authorise the payment, he was arrested and tried for fraud charges, but was later acquitted.

Hlungwani testified that he and other senior managers were victimised through “frivolous allegations” and hounded out of the service.

He accused Cele of going to great lengths to protect Lt-Gen Peter Jacobs, the former head of crime intelligence, while “turning a blind eye to corruption until it suited his aims”. According to Hlungwani, Cele presided over a powerful faction within SAPS that included Jacobs, as well as:

“Cele was actively involved in the appointment of senior managers, most of whom were his personal choices. This followed his efforts to remove [former national police commissioner] Khehla Sitole,” Hlungwani alleged.

He further claimed that after Masemola was appointed as national commissioner, strategic positions were filled with Cele’s allies. In one instance, Hlungwani alleged that when Cele realised he would not be returning to his post, a major-general position in communications was specifically created for his chief of staff.

Hlungwani claimed that after the new minister, Senzo Mchunu, raised questions, the individual was moved to a newly created position within SAPS by Masemola.

The whistle-blower further alleged that Cele sabotaged the appointment of a new divisional commissioner for crime intelligence until Sitole was removed, specifically to ensure his “ally”, Khumalo, took the post.

He further alleged that Cele hounded out former Independent Police Investigative Directorate boss Robert McBride because McBride was investigating members of Cele’s inner circle.

After I was removed as section head of financial and administration services, there was a grand looting of the [secret service] account by Peter Jacobs and others affiliated with Cele. — Hlungwani

“After I was removed as section head of financial and administration services, there was a grand looting of the [secret service] account by Peter Jacobs and others affiliated with Cele,” Hlungwani said.

He added that Khumalo was instructed by Cele and Masemola to remove some senior members.

Hlungwani was cross-examined by members of the committee who probed the veracity of his allegations.

ANC MP Mdumiseni Ntuli sought clarity on the root cause of the problem at the police service: “It seems to me that at the heart of your evidence you have come to the conclusion that Cele, Masemola and Khumalo constituted a particular [group] in the police which was determined to fight their rivals?”

Hlungwani agreed with Ntuli’s sentiment.

Ntuli further asked against whom the faction was fighting and about the competition between the two contending forces.

Hlungwani said the main source of contention was the secret service account and crime intelligence itself.

“Crime intelligence is the most important of these three agencies and the fact that it’s not effective ... that is why organised crime is able to flourish.”