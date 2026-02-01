When will Ramaphosa act against Mchunu?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu’s fate will only be determined after the Madlanga commission has concluded its work.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said while the president had the prerogative to dismiss Mchunu at any time, he wants to act fairly towards him by allowing the minister space to respond to the allegations before the commission.

“At an appropriate time, the president will act on minister Mchunu,” he said.

“At that time, politically and procedurally, the question of fairness ... will be a moot point. He is not under any legal obligation to act fairly — he can dismiss a minister at will — but the president wants to act fairly,” Magwenya said.

Ramaphosa has already faced criticism for sidelining rather than dismissing Mchunu after explosive claims by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at a press conference in July 2025 of corruption in the top echelons of the police.

Mkhwanazi accused Mchunu of wrongfully disbanding the police’s political killings task team (PKTT).

Mchunu told the commission he disbanded the team, allegedly with Ramaphosa’s approval.

Evidence presented to the inquiry, however, suggests the unit was closed down to benefit criminal syndicates that had infiltrated the SAPS.

