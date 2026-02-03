ANC Youth League puts pressure on Ramaphosa to deliver on promised Ekurhuleni university

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC Youth League in Ekurhuleni is intending to take on President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver on his promise to build a university in the area.

In his 2020 State of the Nation Address (Sona), Ramaphosa made a promise that the government would build a university in Ekurhuleni, the only metro in Gauteng without one.

“We have decided to build a new university of science and innovation in Ekurhuleni. Ekurhuleni is the only metro in our country that doesn’t have a university. They will have their own university now,” he said.

But more than five years after making the pledge that has not been delivered yet, the young lions want to challenge Ramaphosa and push him to fulfill that promise he made in 2020.

The cohort plans to picket on Friday to force the president’s hand in including the matter in the upcoming budget.

ANCYL regional spokesperson Khulekani Mashiloane told the Sunday Times that this undelivered promise is long overdue.

“We have written to the office of the Presidency, that’s where this memorandum will be submitted. We will be having our picket to demonstrate our urgency on the matter. A desired outcome is for the president of the Republic to make a pronouncement on the time frames of when and how this university will be accommodated in the budget speech during his State Of the Nation Address this February.”

Mashiloane said they have exhausted internal party processes to agitate for the implementation of Ramaphosa’s promise, and this has become their last resort.

“This has been a congress resolution of four different generations of the ANCYL in Ekurhuleni region, and the president made a pronouncement on building the university of innovation and technology in Ekurhuleni during the Sona, and until this day nothing has been done in implementing this commitment made by national government.”

The spokesperson said the creation of the university hinges on political will to make it happen.

“Among all promises made by the president, this is the most significant one because there is not sufficient space for people to further their studies, so this will bring relief to many who could not find space in other universities to study in their home region.

“As enshrined in the Freedom Charter, the doors of learning and culture shall be opened for all. This will also assist in combating the growing scourge of unemployment and will bring business opportunities for young people in our region and allow SMMEs to grow by being involved in the construction of this university.”

I think they have already decided the budget priorities for this year, so that they don’t have the fight that we saw previously. This means that any pronouncements made after the NGC and the January 8 statement will already align with those agreements. — Political analyst Sandile Swana

Political analyst Sandile Swana echoed the youth league’s sentiments on the importance of delivering promises.

“The youth league is correct, and I hope they have done their homework on infrastructure projects that are lined up and assessed with budget commitments. Their campaign can yield results, but the issue is when. Their position is that in the next budget year, this needs to be addressed.”

Swana believes that the GNU lekgotla is where the matter could have been raised, as the president requires consultation with coalition partners to accommodate certain priorities in the budget.

“I think they have already decided the budget priorities for this year, so that they don’t have the fight that we saw previously. This means that any pronouncements made after the NGC and the January 8 statement will already align with those agreements.”

He said if the matter of the university is not in these agreements, it is not going to be in this budget.

Swana said it is unfortunate that the GNU is driven by austerity, which could dampen the spirits of groupings like the youth league.

“They are limiting capital expenditure,” he said.

He added this was unfortunate at a time when increased numbers of young people are seeking space in higher education institutions after the release of matric results.

“By now, there should have been a university in every district because the population is such that the demand is high. This is to support development.”