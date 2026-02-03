BREAKING | Steenhuisen to exit DA race amid leadership tensions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

John Steenhuisen, leader of the DA, in Cape Town on February 6 2025.

DA leader John Steenhuisen is expected to announce his withdrawal from the party’s leadership race.

At least five DA sources have confirmed to the Sunday Times that tensions within the DA leadership have led to Steenhuisen’s shock decision.

The DA has confirmed that Steenhuisen, who is also the minister of agriculture will address the media, “concerning matters of national importance and public interest” on Wednesday.

He is expected to make this announcement in Durban, his home province.

Insiders say Steenhuisen’s withdrawal was likely to result in Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis contesting for the DA leader position unopposed.

Sources said a series of meetings in the DA leadership to broker a deal will see Steenhuisen stepping aside from the leadership of the DA in a “dignified” manner.

“There’s a strong Afrikaans lobby that is unhappy with how Steenhuisen has handled the foot and mouth disease outbreak that has been mentioned as the final straw for his critics and opponents,” said a DA insider.

Steenhuisen’s recent clash with former DA finance head Dion George has also fuelled dissent within the party ranks.

Another DA source said the soured relations between Steenhuisen and federal council chair Helen Zille had also reached boiling point. Zille is said to be backing Hill-Lewis to take over as party leader.

“The funders can no longer defend him. He had too many issues, from Roman Cabanac [former chief of staff], the issue around the credit cards and Uber Eats, his clashes with Dion George, and the foot and mouth disease got way too much,” said another insider.

This is a developing story.