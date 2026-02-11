Complaint to NYDA about use of vulnerable people as ‘props’ for ANC celebrations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The group of people living with disabilities who were allegedly used as 'props' for the ANC 114th anniversary celebrations.

A complaint has landed on the doorstep of the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) detailing the alleged mistreatment of disabled people by an implementing partner of the agency.

In a scathing email this publication has seen, disabled people were reportedly invited to an event which took place during the ANC’s 114th anniversary festivities in North West last month where they were “flaunted around” with no real purpose.

The complainant, Richard Tlhogwe, director of the Tsholetsa disability care centre, was approached by the implementing partner, Spotlite Education, to bring people under his care to an event allegedly organised by the NYDA.

At the event, they were reportedly mistreated and “nothing but props in a tokenistic participation”.

“Our disabled participants were effectively used as props for ANC 114 activities.”

Tlhogwe said the set-up was disastrous, did not consider the physical needs of the participants and that their dignity was disregarded.

He also complained to the board about the quality of food served to them.

“Participants were seated on the grass under shade for about 70% of the day, left outside the Sun City entrance for about 20% of the time, and involved in activities that provided no tangible benefit for the remaining 10%.

“They were provided with a 250ml juice box and snacks, alongside a ‘Wacky Wednesday’ (Steers burger) sharing arrangement. This treatment raises serious questions about dignity, respect and compliance with the principles of inclusive development.”

The sub-standard snacks that the participants were allegedly given. (Supplied)

In the letter, Tlhogwe complained about the event not being fit for purpose, highlighting that their presence at a “golf day” disregarded their meaningful participation. He slammed a so-called “economic empowerment talk” scheduled as part of the activities.

“We were called for a so-called ‘skills development’ workshop that included golf activities and superficial entrepreneurship discussions. This occurred without due consideration of disability-specific needs, physical activity suitability, proper briefing, logistics planning or informed consent.”

He also questioned why they were involved in such a programme, saying it appeared they were only included as numbers needed “to be bussed in”.

“Why are participants required to sign six-month contracts when the programme scope communicated appears to be only two months? Are disability organisations and participants considered only when gaps need to be filled, or are we meant to be engaged meaningfully from inception?”

He alleged that when he raised concerns around the planning of the event, the Spotlite agency bypassed his authority and opted to approach individual families without his care centre’s approval.

“We explicitly declined to proceed unless Spotlite executives made themselves available to engage with us directly, given the vulnerability of our beneficiaries and the importance of governance, safeguarding and informed consent. Despite this clear position, our request was disregarded. They proceeded to recruit our participants through their parents and guardians, behind the back of the centre. This action undermined our organisation, violated trust and compromised ethical engagement with people with disabilities.”

Meanwhile, a staffer at Spotlite Education, who did not wish to be named, denied the allegations, instead blaming the care centre for the logistical hurdles faced during the programme.

Spotlite Education reportedly receives R2m per month to implement programmes of the national youth service (NYS) on behalf of the NYDA.

At the centre of the debacle is the supposed ownership of the planning process, where Tlhogwe is said to have demanded to organise the logistics for his learners.

“He demanded to organise his own transport for the learners and we refused. When the transport eventually came, he requested a donation be made to his centre because he didn’t request the transport. We got delayed because of that, we got there late in Sun City, the programme had already started. We were late for everything but we spent the day there,” said the Spotlite staffer.

“Refreshments were there, they were given burgers for lunch, then around 4pm we came home. It was a golf day, even the disabled people knew that. The participants were able to go there, the problem was just the management stuff. There was one lady with a wheelchair, but we managed to roll her inside the golf course and others were able to get in.”

An insider told Sunday Times it was not misplaced for Tlhogwe to want to take over the planning of the event that would cater for his learners because of Spotlite’s chequered past with delayed payments to recipients.

“They have a history of not paying people on time. They approached the centre because they had a challenge of filling up the numbers that are stipulated in their contracts. They planned that event to be an induction so that they can tick their boxes. That’s why they simply sidelined the manager of the care centre. All they cared about was meeting targets for their ‘skills development programme’ and to get them to Sun City for their inclusivity points,” said the insider.

NYDA executive chairperson Dr Sunshine Myende committed to responding to a media enquiry sent on Monday but had not responded by the time of publishing.