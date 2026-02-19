Lesufi’s minority government heads for stormy waters after Xhakaza’s reshuffle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s minority government could be headed for its first big hurdle following a late-night reshuffle by Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza of his executive on Tuesday.

Xhakaza, who cut EFF mayoral committee members from four to two on Tuesday, handing the safety and security portfolio to ActionSA, has found himself at odds with Julius Malema’s party.

Malema has stated that the EFF will not support ANC mayors and premiers in votes of no confidence. The EFF is threatening to reject the Gauteng budget following tensions in Ekurhuleni.

Xhakaza found himself in a predicament after the EFF and ActionSA declined his offer for executive positions.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said Xhakaza tried to engage the party, but his proposal was rejected. This did not deter the mayor, who went ahead and announced the changes.

“He attempted to speak with us, and he made the offer that he made. We made it clear that we won’t accept any decrease in the MMC seats of the EFF, but also we don’t agree with any restructuring of the portfolios, which is at the centre of our disputes.

“Over and above the fact that he is decreasing EFF MMCs, he fired our MMC of finance, Nkululeko Dunga, then he refused to fill the vacancy of speaker, which was an EFF position as was negotiated in the past.”

Despite signs that this could spill over to the provincial government, the ANC displayed little concern.

Provincial spokesperson Mzi Khumalo told the Sunday Times that the EFF does not have the power to collapse Gauteng’s minority government.

“It can’t be that when one party takes a particular stance, then we get all over. The EFF alone cannot collapse the minority government. What you do is engage all parties involved and make sure we move as such. It’s neither here nor there,” he said.

The stance taken by the EFF could also result in a temporary alliance with the DA, which had failed to gain support for a motion of no confidence in Lesufi. The EFF has warned the ANC that its actions in Ekurhuleni would result in the crippling of the minority government in the province.

The ANC holds 28 seats in the 80-member legislature. With its partners in the minority government, the ANC has 32 seats. The DA won 22 seats, with the EFF at 11 seats and the MK party eight.

We won’t be supporting the Gauteng budget, that is clear. We won’t be supporting the municipal budget in the city of Ekurhuleni as well. We will support any motion of no confidence against any ANC premier or mayor. — EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo

While the DA has been categoric that it would not enter into any partnership with the EFF and MK Party, it would need their votes to carry a motion through.

“There is no party that can stand up and say we can collapse this minority government. All the parties agreed that there was no contestation. We are saying that irrespective of the fact that all parties did not contest the premiership in Gauteng, we continue to engage all the parties equally and coalition parties, and for us, that is a key principle.”

Khumalo said the provincial task team supports Xhakaza, adding the matter has not reached a stage that warrants intervention from the province.

Khumalo said Xhakaza had consulted with the coalition before making his cabinet reshuffle.

“Our official position is that we are continuing to engage all the parties concerned in Ekurhuleni, and we will make a due statement once everything is done. All that we are saying as the ANC is that we are engaging all our coalition partners, we will find a solution on this matter.”

Khumalo said the ANC will not operate based on what other parties are saying, referring to statements by Malema that it will support votes of no confidence in ANC mayors and premiers.

“We have been engaging with these matters of Ekurhuleni for a few years. We are not reacting on whatever and whoever says in the coalition. When that statement was made by the leader of the EFF, our attitude has always been: let’s engage, because coalition politics requires engagement rather than taking a public stance on particular issues. As the ANC, we don’t take a public stance.”

He added that this stance was adopted during the election of the speaker in Ekurhuleni following the removal of the EFF speaker. Tensions between the two parties reached boiling point when the ANC’s Dora Mlambo replaced the EFF’s Nthabiseng Tshivhenga.

Khumalo said the ANC respects all coalition partners and will continue its engagement. He said their framework was clear that dynamics at local levels in coalitions should be matters that are resolved by their local leaders.

“When it has to escalate, at a provincial and national level, it is within the principles that we have agreed upon as the coalition government. If a particular municipality fails to manage what is before them, there is nothing wrong with the province or the national to get involved to ensure that we provide a solution.”

The EFF has also taken issue with Xhakaza’s decision to take back the water and sanitation portfolio, previously led by Thembi Msane, the party’s second national spokesperson.

“It undermines the fact that we have been delivering in that portfolio very well, we have even been declared water champions. We don’t want to form part and parcel of the risk of service delivery at the behest of the irrational instincts of Xhakaza. If they want to mess up with water or other service delivery, it must be on their conscience alone.”

The EFF spokesperson said this move is highly indicative of the nature of the Ekurhuleni mayor’s conduct and leadership in a coalition structure.

“It shows the lack of consultation that Xhakaza does, that’s how he operates, he operates unilaterally. Even when political parties tell him that they are not interested in working in that manner, he proceeds, as everybody experienced this morning.”

Tambo said their withdrawal of support where the ANC needs it will be evident as the Gauteng provincial government is expected to table its budget — with far-reaching implications for the province’s municipalities.

“We won’t be supporting the Gauteng budget, that is clear. We won’t be supporting the municipal budget in the city of Ekurhuleni as well. We will support any motion of no confidence against any ANC premier or mayor.”

However, he said interim engagements and discussions are ongoing.