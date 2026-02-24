MK Party seeks to strip Batohi of pension

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

National Director of Public Prosecutions avocate Shamila Batohi testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on November 11, 2025 in Cape Town. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

The MK Party has launched an application to begin the process to strip former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Adv Shamila Batohi of her pension and other post-term gratuities and benefits, and ultimately reverse the decisions to fund her legal costs in the ongoing Nkabinde inquiry.

In court papers filed on Monday, the MK Party asked the court to direct President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish a commission of inquiry to determine whether Batohi is guilty of misconduct.

The party is urging the court to also determine that, should any payment be made to Batohi, this should be made subject to her being compelled to hold sufficient security in respect of any amount paid.

In his affidavit to the Pretoria high court, the party’s chief whip, Des van Rooyen, says the matter concerns the exercise of public power at the highest level of the national executive authority and the expenditure of public funds.

He argues any decision to authorise payment of financial benefits to Batohi would render the decision unlawful. He added that benefits to Batohi should be halted while the courts consider its application. Batohi was due to receive her pension in March.

Batohi was criticised when she walked out of the Nkabinde inquiry last year. It was established by Ramaphosa and headed by judge Bess Nkabinde to hear evidence into Gauteng NPA head advocate Andrew Chauke’s fitness to hold office.

Batohi is the main complainant against Chauke and the inquiry’s first witness, but her testimony has been repeatedly interrupted by disputes over legal representation.

Her request for state-funded personal representation was rejected by the solicitor-general, and a subsequent appeal was also declined by justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, who advised her to use the services of the NPA’s lawyers.

Batohi refused to resume her testimony until the issue is resolved.

Last year, Batohi stepped away from the witness stand to seek independent legal counsel.

It was during the course of her evidence before the inquiry that the applicant’s concerns crystallised. In giving evidence, she did so not only as a private individual but as an officer of the court, a constitutional office bearer and a material witness whose testimony bears directly on the lawfulness and propriety of the decision during her tenure in office. — MK Party chief whip Des van Rooyen

Van Rooyen argues that a failure to interrogate Batohi’s entitlement, “particularly in the face of credible and serious evidence that suggests that Batohi has committed misconduct and or is unfit for office, constitutes an application of constitutional responsibility to uphold the rule of law”.

He says the MK Party is not usurping executive power but invoking the court’s supervisory jurisdiction to ensure that constitutional obligations are fulfilled.

He claims the MK Party has long held concerns over Batohi’s conduct with no legally cognisable character; however, this changed during the Nkabinde inquiry.

“It was during the course of her evidence before the inquiry that the applicant’s concerns crystallised. In giving evidence, she did so not only as a private individual but as an officer of the court, a constitutional office bearer and a material witness whose testimony bears directly on the lawfulness and propriety of the decision during her tenure in office.

“The contents and circumstances of that testimony accordingly transformed previously diffused concerns into concrete issues capable of legal determination and appropriate remedial action,” he says.

The MK Party claims Batohi’s tenure was marked by contentious prosecutorial decisions and delegation practices. It also points to the inquiry exploring how the NPA under Batohi’s leadership managed matters involving jurisdictional authority, the reversal of racketeering charges and whether prosecutors were properly guided and supervised in evidentiary requirements

“Taken together, the allegations outline factual concerns regarding the former NDPP’s approach to prosecutorial governance, oversight of senior prosecutors, responsiveness to accountability mechanisms and her conduct during oversight proceedings.

“Far from routine administration matters, these issues have drawn sustained public and institutional scrutiny, raising substantive questions about leadership, procedural compliance and respect for core principles underpinning the prosecutorial mandate.”

Van Rooyen argues that the evidence at the Nkabinde inquiry supports the conclusion that Batohi’s exercise of authority materially compromised sound governance in oversight within the prosecuting authority. He claims that she acted in a manner not provided for in the relevant statutory instruments that regulated her conduct.

The MK Party also raised the shooting of a minor during a police operation, stating that the response by the NPA to the killing was deficient and that Batohi played a role in justifying the killing.

He adds her withdrawal from the Nkabinde inquiry mid-testimony prevented the inquiry from proceeding as planned, and a resolution to her credibility only serves to underscore why the party seeks relief against her.

The MK Party has applied for the court to hear its arguments as a matter of urgency.