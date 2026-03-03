‘We are ready to lead’: DA’s Khakhau

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DA spokesperson Karabo Khakhau has entered the party’s leadership race, vying for the position of deputy chairperson of federal council.

Initially, while throwing her name in the hat seemed like a mammoth task, Khakhau maintains that on reflection she concluded that she is fit for purpose.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Khakhau said she possesses a true understanding of what ancillaries are because that is what birthed her in the DA.

“The role is the equivalent of a deputy secretary-general. That person’s job is to deal with structures internally, to capacitate and build them while organising accordingly for mobilisation externally. I encompass an excellent understanding of issue driving and campaigning which I have shown in my work as an MP, which is what structures depend on for relevance on the ground.”

Khakhau said it was important she understood the organisation itself and what South Africans needed, including the challenge between what they needed versus what their brand perception was.

“Given that I am able to identify that, I also know how we can use these structures, build and reenergise them in a way that affords us the bridging of the gap that is necessary.”

Khakhau said the party is eyeing 2029 with bated breath and that its prospects of being the best government vehicle in the political bloc begin with strengthening the party’s structures.

“If we are going to build structures, if we are going to win the future, that being 2029, and galvanise as much support as possible across communities, we need to speak directly to women and young people. We have ancillaries that afford us the opportunity to do so and that’s why we need to build those structures, so that those structures can help us organise ourselves properly internally, but to mobilise externally and win ultimately.”

Us moving from being just a local and provincial government party and entering into national governance showed that our electoral mission is being accomplished. We are growing and are able to assume that power — DA spokesperson Karabo Khakhau

Despite her age, the MP remained steadfast that the young vanguard of the party has the required grit to take the DA to greater heights.

“It is very important because one of our values as a party is diversity. We speak of unity in our diversity not only as the constitution dictates but also internally as our own value system stipulates. Seeing young people, black, coloured and white people, and women across the board taking up their own assessment and raising their hands to say, irrespective of whether they are black or white or young or old, if they are able, let them do it.

“It also reinforces what people who have also invested in young people in the party saw as a vision, which is if we grow our own timber, tomorrow that timber will be ready to take the baton and carry the race. That timber is here now, we are fully grown, we are adults. You have myself, Siviwe, Solly, Ashor, we grew up within the ranks of the party and we are ready and more than capable.”

Khakhau said the GNU had strengthened the DA. She said the DA’s ultimate goal is to assume state power, to maximise representation.

“Us moving from being just a local and provincial government party and entering into national governance showed that our electoral mission is being accomplished. We are growing and are able to assume that power.

“We are also learning that it is easy to be in opposition because you can shout at the top of your lungs about anything and everything, but getting to work and folding your sleeves to get into the crunch of it to try to do something with an inherited state administration is not easy, but the bits of successes we have seen has indicated that all the country needed was political leadership.”

Former party chief whip and current basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube, who has also raised her hand for the same position, has echoed Khakhau’s views on the DA’s capacity to emerge as the largest party in 2029.

“It is my view that the DA stands at a critical stage in the life of our country. However, for that to happen, we need real leaders who are capable, willing and have a diversity of skills to win the hearts and minds of those who have never considered the DA their political home before. I believe I can be part of a leadership campaign that can do that.”

Gwarube has moved up the ranks in the party from a young leader’s programme to party spokesperson, and later chief whip in parliament.

“I am offering my experience, energy and total commitment to service. Together we will build a DA that doesn’t just compete, we’ll become the party of the majority, delivering real opportunity, fairness and hope to millions of South Africans.”

Nomafrench Mbombo and Deonay Balie have also accepted nomination.