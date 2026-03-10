Why the IEC needs to know the date of the elections as soon as possible

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chief Electoral Officer of the Electoral Commission, Sy Mamabolo, speaking at a media briefing regarding preparations for the 2026/27 local government elections at Election House in Centurion on Tuesday. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is concerned about voter turnout at the local government elections set to take place some time between November and January.

The period will have many disruptions, including matric exams, the festive season, the return home of holiday travellers and pupils, and students registering for the new academic year.

But the hands of the IEC as well as those of the minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) are tied by the declaration of the Constitutional Court that the elections have to happen during that three-month period.

“The election has to happen between November and the end of January. This is not an optimal period because of the holiday season in December, the exams in November, the January return from holiday and so on,” said IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo.

He said Cogta minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has to find a suitable day in those three months that will accommodate the majority of prospective voters.

Voter turnout has been a concern in past elections for the IEC as many South Africans decide to either not register to vote or register but do not turn up on the day.

Voter turnout is in decline. In the 2024 national and provincial elections the turnout was 59%, a big drop from the 66% in 2019.

The 2024 turnout shows that many people who registered to vote did not turn up on election day.

“So the minister has to exercise his mind and find the least disruptive date within those difficulties that are outlined,” said Mamabolo. “We are constitutionally obliged to have the elections in this period because the ConCourt has already indicated we have no possibility to move the election date beyond the 90-day period.

Speaking at a state of readiness press briefing on Tuesday, Mamabolo said the IEC was continuing with its work despite Hlabisa delaying the announcement.

June 20-21 is voter registration weekend and ward delimitation has been completed, bar four municipalities. The IEC will visit all voting districts in conjunction with municipal party liaison committees and will identify suitable voting stations in the process.

The IEC has upgraded its IT platform to ensure it is ready and has introduced new technologies for various purposes, including security.

“However, the IEC would prefer for the date to be announced as soon as possible,” said Mamabolo.

“It would be preferable for the date to be announced early so students can decide where to register, and to allow for all other electoral stakeholders, independent candidates and political parties to prepare themselves.”

On the IEC elections budget, Mamabolo said: “We have a fair budget to run the elections. If we exclude our administrative expenses, we’re looking at R2.6bn to do the elections.

“We have been engaging hard with Treasury and they’ve tried to meet us to enable a credible electoral process.”

TimesLIVE