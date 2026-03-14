‘Extremely offensive’ ANC ghosts Yengeni overture

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An angry MK Party deputy president Tony Yengeni is accusing the ANC of “bad attitude” and disrespecting the party by snubbing its advances to form a new government in KwaZulu-Natal.

An angry MK Party deputy president Tony Yengeni is accusing the ANC of “bad attitude” and disrespecting the party by snubbing its advances to form a new government in KwaZulu-Natal.

Yengeni told the Sunday Times that ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula ignored an invitation, sent last month, to attend a meeting with the MK Party, the EFF and the National Freedom Party to discuss forming a new coalition in the province.

Jacob Zuma’s party became the biggest party in KwaZulu-Natal when it won 46% of the vote in the province in the 2024 elections, reducing the ANC’s share to just 17% — down from 55% in 2019. But the ANC partnered with the IFP (16%), the DA (13%) and the NFP (0.56%) to form a coalition government and keep the MK Party out of power.

We feel strongly that for them to not even confirm receipt of our invitation letter is a bad attitude and extremely offensive — Tony Yengeni

The coalition elected the IFP’s Thami Ntuli as premier, with the MEC positions being shared.

However, a fracture emerged in the “government of provincial unity” when the MK Party courted the kingmaker parties, the NFP and the EFF, in a bid to elbow its way into office. The EFF, which won 2% in the province in 2024, never joined the coalition.

After the NFP quit the coalition in January, Yengeni sent Mbalula a letter proposing a meeting — which would have been held last weekend.

Yengeni said yesterday he was “extremely” offended that the letter, dated February 22, was not even acknowledged.

“The ANC did not bother even to acknowledge the receipt of our letter let alone confirming attendance or not,” he said. “The MK Party, EFF and NFP decided to invite the ANC for discussions about possibilities of forming coalition governments in both KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Why they didn’t attend those meetings, it’s for you to ask them.”

Yengeni urged the Sunday Times to ask the ANC why it had failed to respond. “We feel strongly that for them to not even confirm receipt of our invitation letter is a bad attitude and extremely offensive,” he said.

But ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengi denied any offence was intended by the failure to respond and said the party was still thinking about the invitation.

“The national officials are yet to determine the ANC’s attitude on the meeting with the MK,” said Bhengu. “This is a big decision that has to be made. So, it has to be processed properly, and that’s all there is to it, actually.”

She said that in any case Mbalula’s diary for last weekend was already full due to other commitments.