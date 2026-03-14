Lekota was a principled leader who spoke uncomfortable truths: Mashatile

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Former president Kgalema Motlanthe, Gugu Motlanthe, former president Thabo Mbeki, Humile Mashatile and deputy president Paul Mashatile, Cynthia Lekota and Kotane Lekota solemnly listen during the funeral in Bloemfontein of former Cope leader, Terror Lekota, who died last Wednesday aged 77. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

The late COPE president Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota was described as a fearless freedom fighter who confronted injustice.

Lekota, 77, died last Wednesday and was laid to rest in Bloemfontein on Saturday after a funeral service attended by cabinet ministers, former ministers and members of the Free State provincial executive led by premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae.

The funeral of former Cope leader, Mosiuoa "Terror" Lekota was held in Bloemfontein on Saturday. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS (Elmond Jiyane/GCIS)

Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivered the eulogy and described Lekota as a principled leader of integrity and courage.

“Ntate Lekota was a man who told the truth even when it was uncomfortable. He did not chase popular acclaim. He chased justice,” Mashatile said.

Lekota’s integrity was not for sale “nor was his commitment to the downtrodden found wavering”.

“He knew that the measure of a leader is not how long he holds office but how faithfully he served the covenant of congress,” Mashatile said.

He said Lekota was among those who “carried the heavy burden of resistance” during the struggle against apartheid.

Lekota was also a principled defender of the constitution and constitutionalism.

He fought for equality and economic justice with the same determination he had while fighting for freedom.

“He was determined to create opportunities for every child to learn, for every worker to earn a decent living and for every family to live with dignity,” Mashatile said.

Former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe were among those who attended Lekota’s funeral service at the Old Grey Sports Club in Bloemfontein.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was a notable absentee despite having declared a special official category two funeral for the late COPE leader.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula described Lekota as a fearless freedom fighter who confronted the brutality of the apartheid regime head-on.

“He [Lekota] committed his youthful years to the struggle for freedom. He endured persecution and imprisonment because he believed that the dignity of our people was not negotiable,” Mbalula said.

Mbalula said when Lekota infamously “served the ANC with divorce papers”, the former Free State premier had felt that the ANC “had veered from its very values”.

“Sometimes this very commitment to principles meant that he stood apart and was misunderstood sometimes — it meant that he spoke some uncomfortable truths,” Mbalula said.

COPE interim leader Teboho Loate told mourners Lekota spoke the truth irrespective of the consequences.

Speaking on behalf of the Lekota family, Tshehla Lekota said despite many high positions the former defence minister occupied he remained humble and approachable to the family.

“The red carpet could be rolled out wherever he went but funny enough in the family, despite all that, he never showed or demonstrated even the smallest sign that he was that high person,” Tshehla said.

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