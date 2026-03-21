Too hot to handle: ANC muscles SABC to axe ‘harsh’ show

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The SABC has canned its popular Face the Nation political talkshow — allegedly because ANC and government bigwigs don’t like the grilling they get from the show’s host, Clement Manyathela.

Manyathela confirmed his prime-time show will not be renewed when its contract lapses at the end of the month — a move that raises questions about ANC and government influence on the public broadcaster, which is nominally independent of political interference.

The hour-long show, airs on the SABC News channel at 8pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The cash-strapped broadcaster desperately needs viewers and is said to have been considering giving it extra weekly slots.

Manyathela, who is also a popular radio presenter on 702, said he was told of the decision at a meeting with management last month. The official reason given was that the SABC could no longer afford the show.

But sources have poured cold water on this, claiming the decision appears to have been taken following complaints from key ANC and government officials, who are said to have accused Manyathela of being deliberately harsh on the ANC and the Presidency.

The sources said the Presidency and Luthuli House had been unhappy with Face the Nation for some time, but the final straw appeared to have been an interview with Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya in January during which Manyathela asked him why President Cyril Ramaphosa had not made the Madlanga commission interim report public and why he had not fired police minister Senzo Mchunu, instead of just suspending him.

I don’t go onto radio or television shows expecting to be treated with kid gloves. I did not complain about my experience on Face the Nation with Clement — Vincent Magwenya

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is said to have led the charge against Manyathela, though she denies this.

Magwenya said he was “deeply disturbed” to have been dragged into the row and had no problem with Manyathela’s conduct of the January interview.

“The interview was robust, as always and as expected, but it was never harsh. I have done many interviews with Clement, he is always robust, but he is never harsh or unfair, at least in my experience,” said Magwenya.

“I don’t go onto radio or television shows expecting to be treated with kid gloves. I did not complain about my experience on Face the Nation with Clement, nor did I raise any discomfort with anyone in government or at the SABC about the interview on that day.”

Several sources within the SABC have told the Sunday Times that they were shocked when the announcement to cancel the show was made, because it was doing well and was a flagship programme that drew “millions” of viewers.

Some of the sources said that at one stage the broadcaster was contemplating hiring more people for the show or doubling the number of weekly slots to four. A producer at the SABC said the show could not be cripplingly expensive because only three people worked on it, in addition to Manyathela.

The newly appointed head of news, Deidre “Dee” Uren, is said to have been under sustained pressure, particularly from the Presidency, leading to her decision not to renew the show.

“She said that the Presidency is complaining about that interview [with Magwenya],” said a source.

“Dee, then, is the one who went to say, ‘We are not going to renew Clement because of that.’ Normally the people who make decisions on presenters are executive producers, not even the head of TV, but on this one of Clement it is her [Uren] who said, ‘This one is not going to be renewed.’”

That’s not a secret. She hasn’t agreed to be on my show since my interview with the president in 2024 — Clement Manyathela

Another insider, who is in senior management at the SABC, said complaints reached boiling point after Manyathela’s interview with Magwenya.

“What I heard around mid-February was that it had to do with how he treated Vincent. I heard Clement’s show was being terminated and that it was being presented as if there is no money. But the issue is an interview that was done with Vincent ... that was like a breaking point,” said the insider.

“It’s being presented as if it’s a money issue, but that is not the case. It has to do with the Presidency. Remember, Khumbudzo is in the Presidency.”

Uren did not respond to questions, but SABC spokesperson Mmoni Ngubane said there was nothing sinister in the decision.

“As with all broadcasters, the SABC periodically reviews and adjusts its programming. This is an industry and market standard practice that typically occurs on an annual basis. These changes are informed by the SABC’s content delivery strategy and a range of performance indicators, including audience ratings and revenue performance,” she said.

“As a result, programmes are not automatically recommissioned but instead undergo a comprehensive evaluation process to ensure alignment with strategic objectives and audience needs.”

The SABC had not responded to further questions about the show’s performance at the time of going to print.

Ntshavheni and other senior ANC figures, including secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and his deputy Nomvula Mokonyane, are said to be among those who have a dim view about Manyathela. They have not been accepting invitations to be interviewed on the show.

In light of attempts to scapegoat a government minister [Ntshavheni] for a contract non-renewal, what are the viewership numbers of the show and the cost of the show? — William Baloyi, government spokesperson

Government spokesperson William Baloyi said on behalf of Ntshavheni that neither she, Ramaphosa nor Deputy President Paul Mashatile had ever been guests on Face the Nation or any SABC show hosted by Manyathela.

“Therefore minister Ntshavheni would not have any view about the show. Only the SABC can explain its editorial and programming decisions. At best, the department of communications & digital technologies should be best to explain,” he said.

“In light of attempts to scapegoat a government minister [Ntshavheni] for a contract non-renewal, what are the viewership numbers of the show and the cost of the show?”

Sources close to the minister said Manyathela knew as early as January that his show was being cancelled, before the interview with Magwenya.

But Manyathela said he learnt of the axing last month. Asked if he accepted the reason given — that the show was too expensive — he said he had “noted” it.

He said it was not out of the question that political pressure was involved. “I wouldn’t be surprised. If the show is being cancelled for the reasons you are insinuating, then it wouldn’t be a surprise because in the past there has been pressure from some politicians who didn’t like how I held them accountable.”

Manyathela described his relationship with Ntshavheni as ”professional".

“I respect her as a minister. My producers are always inviting her to the show, but she always tells them she doesn’t speak to me. That’s not a secret. She hasn’t agreed to be on my show since my interview with the president in 2024.”