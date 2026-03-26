Gauteng ANC faces ‘uphill battle’ on budget vote as EFF, MKP withdraw support

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Gauteng finance and economic development MEC Lebogang Maile during the retabling of the Gauteng provincial budget for 2026/27 financial year. File photo.

The ANC in Gauteng is facing what it calls an “uphill battle” as it hopes the EFF and MK Party (MKP) abstain instead of voting against its budget this morning.

This comes after the two parties on Wednesday announced they will not support the Gauteng government’s budget for different reasons.

“It’s going to be an uphill battle unless they abstain rather than side with the DA,” said a high-ranking ANC Gauteng insider.

“We need a simple majority but if the two resist we are big trouble. However, we have until March 31 to try again.”

Though the EFF and MKP are not in the government of provincial unity led by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, they have played the role of silent partners, usually lending their votes when needed.

Since the 2022 national and provincial elections in which the ANC lost its majority in Gauteng, the two parties have been its close allies.

MKP national officials took a principled resolution not to support the budget to be tabled by the ANC-led provincial coalition government — Sibonelo Nomvalo, MKP secretary-general

The ANC runs a minority government in Gauteng after refusing to replicate the government of national unity model by working with the DA.

The EFF and MKP often co-operated with the ANC in Gauteng, but this has changed.

For the EFF it started when it fought against the ANC in Ekurhuleni over the distribution of positions in the mayoral committee and municipal council. The disagreement saw the EFF withdraw from the coalition arrangement in Ekurhuleni.

The MKP has issues with the ANC at the national level. Its decision not to support the Gauteng budget comes after ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula refused to meet with MKP deputy president Tony Yengeni to discuss possibly forming a new government in KwaZulu-Natal.

The ANC is in a power sharing coalition with the DA and IFP in KwaZulu-Natal, with the latter party holding the premier position despite the MKP receiving 45% support.

“MKP national officials took a principled resolution not to support the budget to be tabled by the ANC-led provincial coalition government,” reads a letter by MKP secretary general Sibonelo Nomvalo.