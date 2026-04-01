EFF’s Dunga poised for Gauteng MEC role after budget support

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Speculation is rife that EFF Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga is likely to become the EFF’s first-ever member of executive committee in Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s cabinet.

Sunday Times understands there is a direct correlation between Dunga being sworn into the Gauteng legislature on Tuesday and the EFF supporting the provincial budget.

The EFF confirmed on Tuesday that Dunga has resigned as a proportional representation councillor in the City of Ekurhuleni and that he will be sworn-in as a member of the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

According to sources, discussions in the past two weeks between the ANC and the EFF in Gauteng have convinced the red berets to agree to officially join the government of provincial unity with Dunga taking up an MEC position.

It is expected that Dunga will be sworn in some time this week should the ANC’s national officials, dubbed the Top Seven, not block this move.

It is unclear which position Lesufi will appoint Dunga in, but according to insiders the EFF will have to be rewarded for its decision to support the budget.

“The point is, one [MEC] must be removed, who is that person? We don’t know. That’s why I’m saying there’s many discussions and I don’t want to speculate, but science demands that one must be removed,” said a senior ANC insider.

The ANC was forced to enter into talks with the EFF after negotiations to give Dunga a position in the Ekurhuleni municipality collapsed.

Soon after, the EFF made it clear it would not support the ANC in any of its municipalities unless it was adequately rewarded.

If you look at the numbers of the ANC and the EFF it makes sense. — An ANC insider

The EFF, which has 11 seats in the provincial legislature, last week said it would not support the provincial adjustment budget. But following successful talks, the budget was passed with its support on Tuesday.

“The point is that the matter has gone beyond politics in a sense. We’ve got to look at best interests of the province and how to best do it,” said a source with close knowledge of the discussions.

“That’s why we spoke to everybody. In the past two weeks we’ve been speaking to all the parties including the DA, but some of their proposals were ridiculous and that’s why we couldn’t even consider them.”

The discussions, according to sources, considered the number of seats each party has and how those could be helpful in ensuring the government can do its work without any hindrance.

“So this is a product of those many engagements that we had with the different parties. Remember, you don’t only look at the parties, you look at the numbers as well. Because why would I go with you to bed if you’re not going to help me to pass the budget?” said the source.

“If you look at the numbers of the ANC and the EFF it makes sense.”

Both the ANC and the EFF did not respond to requests for comment.