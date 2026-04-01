‘I didn’t want him to contest alone,’ says Dyonase on challenging Hill-Lewis for DA top job

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Sibusiso Dyonase is the young Sedibeng leader who will be vying for the DA party leader position.

Little-known Democratic Alliance regional leader Sibusiso Dyonase has entered the party’s leadership race to challenge Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis because he didn’t want the frontrunner to contest alone.

Calling himself the underdog, the Sedibeng district municipality councillor will be contesting a national leadership position for the first time. He joined the DA ranks in 2011 straight after his matric year.

Dyonase said he was nominated by his colleagues in the region who asked him to think about the decision, before accepting the nomination two days before the official closing date.

“I was nominated by my colleagues who I work with in Sedibeng. They nominated me when nominations were opened, but I kept telling them that I need time to think about it.”

However, the revelation that Hill-Lewis would emerge without a challenge spurred Dyonase to contest for party leader.

“When I was reading the newspapers, I saw that Alderman Geordin Hill-Lewis will be going uncontested in the congress. That tickled my democratic bone. Delegates that are coming from different corners of the country need to be given an opportunity to actually elect a leader and not just be given one person that they have to follow.”

I am from the Midvaal area and was raised by a domestic worker mother. I grew up in a location, but we had access to services. Our informal settlement was being serviced. We knew exactly that the governing party at the time, the DA, cared for all communities and they were delivering well. — Sibusiso Dyonase

According to Dyonase, who is an accounting science graduate, it is the party’s principles of freedom, fairness, equal opportunity and diversity that pushed him towards this move.

He added that his nomination has been well received across the country, despite the fact he didn’t think he was well known.

“I raised my hand because I understand that I can offer something different for the delegates of the congress to choose from. I was very fortunate that I got into the race, I have received calls from the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Free State and the Northern Cape.

“People are vouching for me, people are supporting me and they are happy that they will be given an opportunity to choose and elect a leader that they are going to resonate with.”

Dyonase, who was raised by a single mother alongside his eight siblings, says the DA was his political party of choice because of their service delivery efforts.

“I am from the Midvaal area and was raised by a domestic worker mother. I grew up in a location, but we had access to services. Our informal settlement was being serviced. We knew exactly that the governing party at the time, the DA, cared for all communities and they were delivering well.”

He says that he believes in democratic processes and has faith that the congress will run smoothly, without fear or favour.

“I believe that each and every delegate will vote accordingly. I respect Hill-Lewis and I believe that he is doing very well where he is governing in the City of Cape Town. I trust the process, I know that it is going to come out fair. Whatever the outcomes are from that process, that will be exactly the mandate of the delegates and what they want for the DA.”

The party’s elective congress will take place next week in Midrand.