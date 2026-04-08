ActionSA files criminal charges over Tolashe’s ‘undeclared luxury gifts’

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ActionSA MP Dereleen James has laid criminal charges against social development minister Sisisi Tolashe at the Cape Town Central police station on Wednesday for allegedly misleading parliament regarding undeclared luxury gifts.

A Daily Maverick report revealed that Tolashe received two luxury vehicles from Chinese officials. While the minister initially claimed these vehicles were donated to the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL), the vehicles were reportedly registered in the names of her children rather than the organisation.

In a parliamentary reply, Tolashe maintained the cars were for the ANCWL. However, the women’s league has officially denied having any record of the donation.

James has accused Tolashe of lying to parliament, asserting that the evidence points to a deliberate attempt to mislead the legislature to hide personal gain.

“Nobody will get away with lying to parliament to cover up undeclared and dubious luxury gifts from foreign officials,” James said.

ActionSA believes that the minister’s actions, which may well carry criminal implications, are simply unacceptable and warrant her immediate dismissal — Dereleen James, ActionSA MP

“Having regard to the fact that the vehicles were not declared by the minister to parliament, the facts point clearly to an attempt to mislead parliament in order to conceal the receipt of these vehicles.”

The party further submitted a complaint to the public protector for breaching the Executive Members’ Ethics Act and laid a formal complaint with parliament’s ethics committee.

James further emphasised that the situation represents a “blatantly deceitful attempt” to bypass transparency protocols, noting that it is highly irregular for a sitting minister to receive such high-value items from foreign officials without formal declaration.

Beyond the criminal charges, ActionSA is calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove Tolashe from her position.

“ActionSA believes that the minister’s actions, which may well carry criminal implications, are simply unacceptable and warrant her immediate dismissal. If the president has any regard for the institution his appointed minister has so clearly disrespected, he must act without delay.”

TimesLIVE