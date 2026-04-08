US ambassador Bozell ‘has fallen in love with SA’ as Ramaphosa lays down rules for his stay

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US ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III says he has fallen in love with South Africa since his arrival two months ago.

Bozell said this while presenting his letters of credence to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday, alongside other ambassadors from various countries, including Cuba.

Bozell, who had to be demarched just weeks into his new ambassadorship for openly criticising the country, seems to have now taken a more diplomatic approach to his job, telling Ramaphosa he loves South Africa.

“Mr President, before I arrived here, I cannot tell you how many people told me that in short order, I’d fall in love with the country. It’s only taken two months and I can confirm that has happened,” said Bozell.

This is in stark contrast to public comments Bozell had been making before officials from the department of international relations called him to explain himself. He had been criss-crossing the country criticising government policies, even going as far as saying he did not care that the Constitutional Court did not find the Kill the Boer chant to be hate speech.

It’s my goal in my time here to build on those shared interests, to build on self respect, to build on our shared values, to take our two nations, to places they’ve never been before — US Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III

Bozell, however, put on a charm offensive when presenting his credentials, going as far as to remind people that Ramaphosa played a significant role in drafting the constitution of the country.

“We are two nations with great shared values and interests. Perhaps not enough people understand this, but you, Excellency, were the primary author of your constitution. You do understand that,” said Bozell.

“It’s my goal in my time here to build on those shared interests, to build on self-respect, to build on our shared values, to take our two nations to places they’ve never been before. I believe in the art of the possible and I believe it will happen.”

Ramaphosa told the ambassadors, including Bozell, they should not publicly criticise host nations as there are diplomatic channels for such discussions to take place. He told them he expects South Africa’s ambassadors and high commissioners to South Africa to exercise diplomatic tact and discretion, and for them to desist from interfering in the internal affairs of the country.

“If they have any manner of concern, they should raise those concerns directly with officials in your country’s foreign affairs department and engage in quiet diplomacy,” said Ramaphosa.

“This, I believe, is what the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations promotes.

“Whenever I send our ambassadors and high commissioners to various countries, I always make it a point to inform them that they should never criticise their host countries publicly and in a confrontational manner, but should always seek to raise issues privately and constructively.”

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