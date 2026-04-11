From congress to caucus: DA’s next leadership battle takes shape

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With its leadership question settled, the DA is wasting no time pivoting to its next internal showdown — a high-stakes race for parliamentary leader that could redefine the party’s centre of power.

Insiders say the contest is tightening around three senior figures: chief whip George Michalakis, Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield and federal legal commission head Glynnis Breytenbach.

Policy chief Mathew Cuthbert, who had been approached, has opted out — throwing his weight behind Whitfield instead.

Ordinarily, the DA party leader would take up the parliamentary leader position if he were part of the caucus. But the presumptive federal leader, Geordin Hill-Lewis, has chosen to remain at the Cape Town civic centre as mayor rather than relocate to parliament — a decision that will create a leadership vacuum at the heart of the party’s national machinery.

That absence is already fuelling internal unease. Senior figures warn that splitting authority between the civic centre and parliament could lead to blurred lines of command, mixed messaging and factional friction.

DA spokesperson Jan de Villiers confirmed that the caucus would elect its own leader. “We need urgency,” he said. “Within two to three weeks we should have clarity.”

Inside the caucus, there is no consensus candidate. More than a dozen MPs described the race as ‘wide open’, though Whitfield is quietly emerging as the favourite among sections of the party’s upper ranks

The stakes extend well beyond symbolism. The incoming parliamentary leader will not only set the DA’s tone in the national legislature but will also have the power to appoint — or replace — the chief whip, a move that could immediately reshape internal alliances. “It’s entirely their call,” De Villiers noted, signalling just how much influence is on the line.

Inside the caucus, there is no consensus candidate. More than a dozen MPs described the race as “wide open”, though Whitfield is quietly emerging as the favourite among sections of the party’s upper ranks.

Michalakis, meanwhile, is being positioned as the continuity candidate — a steady operator credited with stabilising caucus dynamics during the government of national unity. Allies point to his working relationship with ANC chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli as a key advantage in navigating parliament’s fragile alliances.

But critics argue that stability has come at a cost. Some MPs say the DA has grown too cautious, missing opportunities to assert itself as a robust opposition force and ceding ground to smaller parties in key moments.

Whitfield’s backers see him as the corrective: more assertive, more politically agile and closely aligned with Hill-Lewis’s vision for the party. His early endorsement of Hill-Lewis — and their perceived political synergy — is seen as a major asset in a party increasingly concerned about coherence between its national and local leadership.

“He understands where Geordin wants to take the party,” said one insider. “That alignment will matter.”

Whitfield’s own trajectory has added intrigue. He was removed from his post as deputy minister of trade, industry & competition after taking a controversial trip to the US without President Cyril Ramaphosa’s permission — a move some in the DA interpret as evidence of his independence and willingness to take risks.

In many ways, the outcome will determine not just who leads the party in parliament, but how it navigates power, identity and relevance in a rapidly shifting political landscape — DA source

Cuthbert, now firmly in Whitfield’s camp, has framed his support in terms of leadership gravitas and ideological alignment, suggesting the party could emerge from its congress with renewed unity and electoral momentum.

Breytenbach, a seasoned legal mind, remains a formidable — if less predictably backed — contender, respected for her parliamentary experience and prosecutorial edge.

Beyond the caucus race, Hill-Lewis faces a series of consequential decisions that will shape the DA’s national posture:

appointing a new spokesperson;

recalibrating the party’s role in government; and

managing the future of former leader John Steenhuisen.

While Hill-Lewis has indicated he does not intend to remove Steenhuisen from his role as minister of agriculture, insiders suggest the situation is fluid. With the party leader absent from parliament, the DA may need a de facto “leader of government business” — raising fresh questions about Steenhuisen’s long-term positioning.

There are already murmurs of a possible diplomatic exit, echoing the paths taken by former DA leaders Douglas Gibson and Tony Leon. But any such move would require careful handling to avoid destabilising an already delicate transition.

For now, the spotlight remains fixed on the parliamentary contest.

With no clear frontrunner, competing strategic visions, and the added complexity of governing within the GNU while maintaining opposition credibility, the race is shaping up to be more than an internal election — it is a defining test of the DA’s future direction, said a party source. “In many ways, the outcome will determine not just who leads the party in parliament, but how it navigates power, identity and relevance in a rapidly shifting political landscape.”