Connecting the dots in Tshwane water-tanker scandal

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Eunice Nontobeko Mkhonza’s company was paid R95m to cart water in financial 2025.

Are there links between Eunice Nontobeko Mkhonza, who scored a R95m payout from the City of Tshwane for carting water, and Mandla Jeffrey Mgcina whose name was mentioned at the Madlanga commission last month?

A source, who spoke to Sunday Times on condition of anonymity, told Sunday Times that Mkhonza and Mgcina were siblings.

Mgcina is a director of another water-tanker company – Ivoline Trading Enterprise – which received R5.5m for trucking water, also in financial 2025.

The Sunday Times was not able to verify that they are siblings, but Mkhonza had a three-month stint as a director of Ivoline in 2020. Mgcina has a small depot, packed with about a dozen water tankers and other equipment, about 1km from Mkhonza’s house.

Last month Mgcina was mentioned at the Madlanga commission, which is probing allegations that South Africa’s criminal justice system has been compromised by organised crime, corruption and political interference.

Evidence leader advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC revealed that Mgcina is the nephew of leading taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni.

Mgcina was mentioned along with Tshwane’s chief financial officer Gareth Mnisi in connection with a R59m payment made to a security company, Gubis85 Solutions.

Information from publicly available databases shows that Mgcina is a taxi owner in his own right, affiliated with the Soshanguve Taxi Owners Association.

He did not respond to requests for comment sent to his mobile number and two e-mail addresses.

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