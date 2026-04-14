Politics

Ramaphosa chooses Roelf Meyer as next ambassador to US

SA has not had an ambassador in Washington since its last one, Ebrahim Rasool, was expelled last year after angering the Trump administration

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Roelf Meyer. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Roelf Meyer. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

By Nellie Peyton

President Cyril Ramaphosa has chosen Roelf Meyer, a chief negotiator during the talks to end white minority rule in the 1990s, to be his country’s next ambassador to the United States.

“I can confirm that President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Mr Roelf Meyer as South Africa’s Ambassador to the US,” Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told Reuters on Tuesday.

South Africa has not had an ambassador in Washington since its last one, Ebrahim Rasool, was expelled last year after angering the Trump administration.

Meyer, 78, was the chief representative of the white minority National Party government during 1993 talks to end apartheid. Ramaphosa was the chief negotiator for the ANC, the liberation movement at the time.

Meyer later served as a minister in the multi-party government led by Nelson Mandela.

Reuters

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