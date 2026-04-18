Is Mashatile’s campaign dead in the water?

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Deputy President Paul Mashatile might be present in the office but he’s not present in politics, says the writer. File photo.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s failure to assert himself in the race to succeed President Cyril Ramaphosa is increasingly being read not as political caution but as a form of withdrawal from the contest altogether.

At first glance, his low visibility in key party processes, from regional conferences to provincial negotiations and public political moments, can be dismissed as a strategy. But over time, the pattern has begun to look less like patience and more like absence.

Mashatile might be present in the office, but he’s not present in politics.

The current moment is not new. It follows a pattern that can be traced back to the presidency of Thabo Mbeki. Mbeki’s uneasy relationship with his deputy, Jacob Zuma, set the tone. Despite Zuma being his running mate, their relationship deteriorated, culminating in an open rupture.

Zuma, in turn, did not facilitate a clean transition to Ramaphosa, instead backing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Today Ramaphosa appears similarly reluctant to endorse Mashatile.

The result is a recurring paradox: deputies are elevated to secure internal party victories, but once in office, incumbents resist them as successors. The office of the deputy president creates an expectation of continuity, but the politics of the ANC consistently undermines that expectation.

His biggest handicap is not only a lack of visible campaigning but also the absence of backing from both the incumbent and influential power brokers.

At the heart of this dysfunction is the absence of a stabilising centre within the ANC. There is no neutral authority capable of arbitrating succession disputes or enforcing a transition. Even national initiatives like the national dialogue risk being pulled into factional battles, reflecting how deeply internal dynamics shape governance.

Within this context, Mashatile’s position becomes clearer. His biggest handicap is not only a lack of visible campaigning but also the absence of backing from both the incumbent and influential power brokers.

Compounding this is resistance from the “establishment” — an alignment of political and economic interests that tends to favour predictable, controllable candidates. Mashatile, whose influence is rooted more in networks than institutional patronage, does not easily fit that mould.

Even within these constraints, his approach raises questions. ANC leadership contests are not decided at national conferences — they are built through regional and provincial structures long before delegates arrive. Yet Mashatile has not been visibly active in these arenas. There is limited evidence of sustained engagement with branches or provincial power brokers, a costly omission in a system where early organisation determines outcomes.

His failure to build a broad, national campaign machine further weakens his position. A viable presidential bid requires provincial anchors and co-ordinated networks — not a narrow inner circle. Without that structure, reach and momentum remain limited.

A further strategic weakness lies in his relationship with Fikile Mbalula. The secretary-general’s office sits at the centre of the ANC’s organisational machinery, controlling branch processes, messaging and internal mobilisation.

Historically, successful leadership bids have required alignment with that centre. Mashatile’s failure to secure or sustain it has left him exposed to better-organised rival factions.

That weakness is compounded by scrutiny over his own performance in office.

As deputy president, Mashatile oversees a wide governance portfolio — including state capacity, service delivery, land reform and co-ordination of key cabinet committees. In theory, this should give him a platform to define himself as a serious national leader. In practice, critics argue, it has not translated into visible impact.

When the deputy fails to consolidate support and the incumbent withholds endorsement, the space opens for compromise candidates — figures who can stabilise competing factions rather than lead them decisively.

One insider said governance failures flagged by internal structures were never addressed. “Moribund structures were identified as a risk, but nothing was done. He was in those meetings responsible for service delivery and did nothing.”

The criticism extends to local government readiness ahead of elections. “Candidate nominations collapsed in provinces. Where is the political leadership of the president and deputy president? Nowhere,” the source added, arguing that responsibility for dysfunction sits squarely with the national leadership.

Beyond internal politics, questions are also being raised about his political identity. One business leader said Mashatile has yet to define a clear governing agenda. “When he met business after becoming deputy president, the consistent feedback was that no one knew what he stood for. Since then, nothing has changed.”

In contrast, alternative figures continue to surface in the vacuum. The recurring mention of individuals such as Patrice Motsepe reflects less personal momentum than the absence of a clearly positioned frontrunner within the ANC system.

When the deputy fails to consolidate support and the incumbent withholds endorsement, the space opens for compromise candidates — figures who can stabilise competing factions rather than lead them decisively.

Ultimately, Mashatile’s situation cannot be separated from the ANC’s deeper structural weaknesses. The party has no stable culture of succession, no neutral arbiter of transition and no consistent rules that outlive internal contests. Each transition becomes a reinvention of the same struggle.

Mashatile is both a product of and a participant in that system. He operates within a structure that has repeatedly undermined deputies — but he has not demonstrated the political force required to break from its patterns.

The result is a familiar ANC trajectory: a leadership race defined not by clarity or inevitability, but by drift, fragmentation, and the persistent search for a compromise centre.