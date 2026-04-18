DA ‘will hold its ministers to account’: Msimanga signals tougher stance in GNU

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DA federal chair Solly Msimanga says the party will take a far more assertive approach in holding its ministers accountable within the GNU while pushing to expand its electoral footprint beyond its traditional urban base.

DA federal chair Solly Msimanga says the party will take a far more assertive approach in holding its ministers accountable within the GNU while pushing to expand its electoral footprint beyond its traditional urban base.

Msimanga, who now serves as second-in-command in the party, describes his role as one that must ensure stronger co-ordination between the DA’s governance responsibilities and its organisational machinery.

His was a shock election, beating incumbent Ivan Meyer, who served as the party’s federal chair since November 2020 and enjoyed the support of prominent DA members in the run-up to last week’s leadership elections.

“The role of the deputy leader is to ensure there is synergy between the government and the party,” Msimanga told the Sunday Times this week. “It’s about co-ordination but also about initiating and sustaining conversations with civil society.”

The role of the federal chair is similar to that of a deputy leader.

He has already begun that work, engaging a wide range of stakeholders, including business formations, civil society groups and academic institutions. These include the Black Business Forum, Solidarity, AfriForum and representatives in international relations.

The reality is that we need to grow, but that doesn’t mean you abandon your base. It means you build beyond it. — Solly Msimanga, DA federal chair

For Msimanga, the engagements are central to a broader effort to build cohesion and reposition the DA as a party capable of governing nationally. “I don’t want to be in opposition forever,” he said. “You cannot keep doing the same things and expect a different result. We have to push the envelope.”

A key part of that shift, he argues, is confronting the party’s structural limitations.

While the DA remains South Africa’s largest urban party, Msimanga cautions that this alone will not translate into national power, given the ANC’s enduring support across rural areas. “We are the biggest urban party, but that does not make you the biggest party in South Africa,” he said. “We are reaching the ceiling with our traditional voter base.”

To address this, the DA is intensifying its focus on rural communities and traditional leadership structures — an approach now formalised in party policy. The party is also exploring broader political engagements, including dialogue with other parties.

Msimanga stressed that growth does not mean alienating core supporters but rather expanding the party’s appeal. “The reality is that we need to grow, but that doesn’t mean you abandon your base. It means you build beyond it.”

His comments echo long-standing internal debates within the DA about how to broaden its support. In 2019, former leader Mmusi Maimane faced sharp criticism from within the party for attempting to grow the DA beyond its traditional base.

Critics argued that in his push, the party alienated its core base and was becoming a version of the ANC. This ultimately contributed to his resignation later that year.

Msimanga’s stance suggests a renewed willingness to revisit that strategy, albeit with a clearer emphasis on balancing expansion with retaining core voters.

The failure to communicate creates the perception that we have conceded to the ANC. — Msimanga

Central to this approach is the deployment of resources into targeted areas, including establishing a permanent presence in communities where the party hopes to gain traction. “I want local champions — people on the ground who communities can engage with on issues they care about,” he said. “Not just during elections, but consistently.”

Despite the DA’s reputation for service delivery, Msimanga acknowledged a persistent challenge: translating governance performance into electoral support. “The party must grapple with why people recognise our capability in delivering services, but that doesn’t translate into votes,” he said.

He attributed part of the problem to weak communication and insufficient investment in growth strategies. “The failure to communicate creates the perception that we have conceded to the ANC,” he said. “We need to be clear about what we are changing and what we stand for.”

Within the GNU, Msimanga signalled a tougher stance on DA ministers who fail to implement party policy priorities. He outlined a system of accountability in which ministers are required to report back on their performance and policy implementation. Regular engagements between party leadership, cabinet representatives and caucus structures are intended to ensure alignment.

“We will assess them, and they will account,” he said. “If they are not pulling their weight, there are mechanisms in place.”

While DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis is not part of the national cabinet, Msimanga said oversight structures would ensure effective monitoring of ministers’ performance. He himself will play a direct role in monitoring and evaluation.

You will differ from time to time, but you must always return to the vision you agreed on. — Msimanga

A cabinet reshuffle, he added, “is not out of the question” if performance falls short.

Msimanga was clear the DA would not act as a passive partner in the GNU. “We are not beholden to the ANC,” he said. “We will not be rubber-stampers. That is what has killed smaller parties in coalitions.”

He emphasised the need for DA policies to find meaningful expression in government, warning that failure to assert the party’s agenda risks eroding its identity. “We need to know what each minister is bringing into government, what legacy issues they inherit, and how that aligns or conflicts with what we want to achieve.”

On internal dynamics, Msimanga dismissed any suggestion of rivalry between himself and Hill-Lewis, describing their relationship as complementary. “We come from the same school of thought,” he said. “We are not competing — we are working towards a shared vision.”

He revealed that the party’s top leadership has already begun aligning on long-term goals, including convening strategy sessions to define where the DA should be at the end of its term. “You will differ from time to time, but you must always return to the vision you agreed on,” he said.

Ultimately, Msimanga believes the DA is on the cusp of a breakthrough — but only if it embraces a more activist, outward-looking approach.

“Nothing good has ever come from not agitating,” he said. “We need to do more, reach more people, and build a party that every South African can see themselves in. If we get that right, we can bridge many of the gaps that have held us back.”