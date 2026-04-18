Two petrolhead peas in a pod: Nkosi’s luxury bike fleet raises questions as Mnisi link deepens

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Suspended police sergeant Fannie Nkosi appears at the Pretoria North magistrate's court The bail application has been rolled over to April 20.

Just like suspended Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi, beleaguered police sergeant Fannie Nkosi also appears to have a taste for luxury vehicles.

While earning a modest monthly salary of about R16,500, Nkosi has amassed a fleet of high-end motorbikes which may be worth well over R1m.

A Sunday Times vehicle ownership search reveals that Nkosi owns:

a touring Harley-Davidson with a market value of around R820,000;

a Harley-Davidson VRSCA worth about R100,000;

a Regal Raptor 350cc estimated at R25,000; and

a Suzuki M109R valued at more than R250,000.

He also owns a Land Rover and two quad-bike trailers.

Nkosi, an organised crime unit member, is back in the Pretoria magistrate’s court tomorrow to continue with his bail application. He was arrested after being found in possession of state-owned ammunition and a hand grenade, six case dockets, R50,000 in cash and seven unsecured licensed firearms at his house.

His arrest earlier this month followed his testimony at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, which was marked by allegations of a double life in which he claimed to have acted as a middleman between crime bosses and high-ranking police officers — including suspended police deputy commissioner Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

Meanwhile, Mnisi, who testified at the commission this week, confirmed that he met Nkosi through an acquaintance. The suspended CFO is accused of assisting Nkosi’s brother in securing lucrative tenders within the Tshwane metro police department (TMPD).

I found Sgt Nkosi to be a good listener, and I found myself confiding in him increasingly, seeking his guidance and advice and relying on him for support in respect of the personal challenges I was facing. — Gareth Mnisi

Mnisi has also faced questions over his fleet of vehicles. He reportedly owns a luxury fleet that includes:

a Porsche Targa worth R6m;

BMW X6 M50d valued at R1.9m;

two BMW 125i models;

Mercedes-Benz CLA 45; and

VW Golf 8 R.

He is also said to own at least three Tag Heuer watches, each valued at around R34,000.

Mnisi earns a net salary of R124,000.

In his testimony on Friday, Mnisi said he met Nkosi when he was going through a “painful and hostile” divorce and found solace in him.

He said he met Nkosi through a mutual acquaintance when Nkosi arrived on a motorcycle, which caught his attention given his interest in bikes. He confirmed they had met a couple of times.

“I found Sgt Nkosi to be a good listener, and I found myself confiding in him increasingly, seeking his guidance and advice, relying on him for support in respect of the personal challenges I was facing,” Mnisi said.

“I felt that I could trust him and that he would not betray my confidence,” he said.

Evidence in the form of WhatsApp chats has shown that Nkosi sent Mnisi security company names during the security bidding process, insinuating that he wanted Mnisi to help him ensure those companies were awarded the tenders.

Suspended Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi before the Madlanga commission of inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. (Freddy Mavunda)

Among the names of the companies is Ngaphesheya Construction and Projects, which Nkosi said was owned by his brother.

On Friday the commission’s chief evidence leader, Matthew Chaskalson, asked the purpose of Nkosi sending him the list of bidders.

“I believe his request was premised at the time on his mistaken belief that I would be able to check if the bids were compliant; he was, of course, wrong,” Mnisi responded.

Ngaphesheya has, to date, been paid more than R2m despite allegations that it was not compliant when the tender was awarded.

Mnisi, at the time, was the chair of the bid adjudication committee, where he played an oversight role.

Explaining why Nkosi also sent him Ngaphesheya’s vendor number, Mnisi said that at the time several suppliers had challenges with the city’s procurement process and that he had no problem assisting them.

“I had no issue with assisting, as I assisted several other suppliers on previous occasions regarding the same concerns.”

Mnisi has been implicated in allegations of tender manipulation, where he is accused of assisting preferred companies to secure a multimillion-rand tender irregularly.

He was placed on suspension this week pending the outcome of the city’s internal process.