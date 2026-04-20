Ramaphosa to ‘drop everything’ for Malema’s Fort Hare letter, says Presidency after initial denial

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Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has assured the EFF that President Cyril Ramaphosa will prioritise a letter from EFF leader Julius Malema requesting an update on investigations into academic fraud at the University of Fort Hare allegedly involving senior ANC leaders.

This comes after the Daily Dispatch reported on Friday that Magwenya initially claimed the president had not yet received the correspondence.

“The president is currently in Spain on a working visit,” Magwenya said at the time. Ramaphosa was abroad from April 16 to April 18.

In response to the denial, EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo provided proof that the letter had been delivered. Thambo posted screenshots on X of an email sent on April 17, one day before Magwenya claimed it had not been received.

Thambo subsequently accused Magwenya of “lying” and “pretending to be shocked” by the existence of the email.

After the public release of the screenshots, Magwenya in a sarcastic response, assured the EFF that the letter would be addressed.

“Yhoo! This is a massively important letter that the president must drop everything he is doing during a foreign visit to see ... out of many that are being processed for his attention,” Magwenya said.

He urged Thambo to remain calm, adding, “your letter will be read and responded to.”

The exchange sparked mixed reactions online. Many social media users accused Magwenya of dishonesty regarding the email’s receipt, while others suggested the letter might have simply been overlooked given it was sent only 24 hours before the news report was published.

In the letter, Malema expressed grave concerns about the “prolonged delay” in concluding investigations into academic fraud and maladministration at the University of Fort Hare. The probe specifically implicates several high-ranking ANC figures, including Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku and former public service and administration minister Noxolo Kiviet.

“These allegations, which have been in the public domain for several years, raise concerns regarding ethical leadership, institutional integrity, and the credibility of South Africa’s higher education system,” the letter stated.

“The continued lack of resolution in these matters, despite the gravity of the claims, creates the perception that politically connected individuals are shielded from accountability.”

The EFF has called on Ramaphosa to provide a status update on the Special Investigating Unit’s probe into these individuals, outline interim findings or actions taken pending the release of the final report and assure the nation that he will act against those found to have acted unlawfully, regardless of their political standing.

“The EFF expects your urgent attention to this matter and a substantive response that reflects a commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.”

TimesLIVE