Mbalula signals smooth working relationship with DA’s new power duo

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ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says he is looking forward to working with newly elected DA federal council chair Ashor Sarupen, signalling early signs of cooperation between the two parties within the government of national unity (GNU).

Speaking to the Sunday Times on Monday after an ANC media briefing on local government interventions, Mbalula said Sarupen was not a new player in their engagements and had already been part of negotiations leading up to the formation of the GNU.

Sarupen was elected to the influential DA post at the party’s recent congress, which also saw Geordin Hill-Lewis rise to the party’s top leadership position.

Sarupen has been an understudy of Helen, so she would have given him a handover. He has actually been largely part of our negotiations… We will meet. There is no challenge between us — ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula

Mbalula drew continuity between Sarupen and his predecessor, Helen Zille, with whom he had previously worked closely.

“Sarupen has been an understudy of Helen, so she would have given him a handover. He has actually been largely part of our negotiations … We will meet. There is no challenge between us,” Mbalula said.

Despite the positive tone, Mbalula confirmed that he has not yet formally met Sarupen in his new capacity, but expects this to happen in due course.

Sarupen, who also serves as deputy finance minister, is understood to have built solid relationships with senior ANC figures, including finance minister Enoch Godongwana, placing him at a key intersection between party politics and government implementation.

His dual role is now under scrutiny. Sarupen has indicated he is open to stepping down from his government post after consultations with Hill-Lewis, as he weighs the demands of running the DA’s federal council.

Within the DA, there are differing views: some argue he should remain in government to continue work on key reforms such as Operation Vulindlela, while others believe the party role requires full-time attention as the DA deepens its involvement in GNU coordination.

Hill-Lewis has begun consolidating his leadership team, appointing strategist Ryan Coetzee to oversee the work of DA ministers alongside home affairs minister Leon Schreiber.

With Hill-Lewis opting to remain mayor of Cape Town rather than take up a cabinet position, Sarupen is expected to play a more active role in coordinating the DA’s presence in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet.

While striking a cooperative tone on governance, Mbalula made clear that political contestation remains intact, saying he looks forward to engaging Hill-Lewis “on the battlefield” during election campaigns.