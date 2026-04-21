Mbalula tightens tone on ANCWL car scandal, says Ramokgopa will appear before integrity commission

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has hardened his stance on the deepening ANC Women’s League luxury vehicle scandal, confirming that minister in the Presidency responsible for planning, monitoring and evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa, will be required to account before the party’s integrity commission.

Mbalula struck a firmer tone on allegations involving social development minister Sisisi Tolashe — but stopped short of committing to action, instead calling for internal processes to run their course.

Mbalula told the Sunday Times he had requested reports from Tolashe and Ramokgopa.

The paper reported that Tolashe admitted to the party’s integrity commission that two BAIC vehicles — allegedly donated by Chinese sources to the ANCWL — were registered in her daughters’ names to prevent possible attachment.

Ramokgopa has also been accused of receiving a similar donation and registering vehicles in her children’s names. She has denied the allegation.

Mbalula signalled potential consequences, invoking the executive code and precedents where ministers were forced out after adverse findings.

“If you are found wanting … ministers must step down,” he said.

But he quickly softened, saying there was “nothing on the table” yet to justify action.

Instead, he leaned on party processes, saying both matters would be assessed through the ANC’s integrity commission — the body tasked with safeguarding the party’s ethical standing.

I cannot thumb suck… I must be informed by the integrity commission whether there is something to look into. — ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula

Mbalula confirmed he had also asked ANCWL secretary-general Nokuthula Nqaba for a report, stressing that decisions could not be made on “reports alone”.

“I cannot thumb suck… I must be informed by the integrity commission whether there is something to look into.”

He added that Ramokgopa would be expected to present herself before the commission, voluntarily or by summons.

“We have always known as ministers that we must abide by the oath of office. If you are found wanting and you are taken to the public protector, the recommendations that come out of that process have been that ministers must step down and ministers were reshuffled because of wayward behaviour and being found on the wrong side. If she [Tolashe] has done anything that violates the code of executive. It will affect her negatively.”

Mbalula said Ramokgopa should go to the body of ANC elders tasked with safeguarding its morals and ethics, adding that if she does not go voluntarily, they would summon her to explain the allegations.

“She will give me a report so I need to look into that and decide,” he said.

The controversy escalated after ActionSA laid criminal charges against Tolashe, alleging she failed to declare the vehicles to parliament.

In her submission to the commission, Tolashe insisted that, because of financial difficulties, assets registered with the ANC and its leagues are at constant risk of being attached. She therefore took the decision not to register the vehicles with the party, the Sunday Times reported.

“In such circumstances, it is not uncommon that particular care is taken to ensure that donated assets are held in a manner that protects them from unintended consequences, including attachment, execution or other processes that may compromise their intended use.”

Though the cars, together worth R1m, were not registered in the name of the ANCWL, she argued she did not declare them as her own in parliament because they belonged to the women’s organisation.

Mbalula said he had not engaged Chinese officials over the matter.