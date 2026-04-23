Tolashe, Ramokgopa grilled by ANC integrity commission ahead of crucial ANCWL meeting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Social development minister and ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) president Sisisi Tolashe faced tough questioning when she appeared before the ANC’s integrity commission on Wednesday, amid escalating fallout over undeclared vehicles allegedly donated by Chinese officials.

Tolashe and minister in the Presidency for planning, monitoring and evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa were called to account over claims they received BAIC SUVs that were neither declared to parliament nor properly accounted for. Ramokgopa, who also serves as the ANC’s second deputy secretary-general, denied receiving any donated vehicles.

According to sources, Tolashe struggled to defend her explanation that she registered the cars in her children’s names to prevent their seizure — an argument that drew sharp scrutiny from the party’s ethics body.

The appearance comes days before a potentially explosive ANCWL national executive committee (NEC) meeting, where the scandal is expected to dominate proceedings.

Insiders describe a deeply divided structure, with some leaders pushing for Tolashe to step aside and face a formal internal investigation. The league’s national working committee (NWC), which meets on Saturday ahead of the NEC, is expected to recommend a probe.

One ANCWL insider said the saga exposes a broader pattern of leaders abusing their positions: “They came in saying they would clean up the league, accusing those of us from Bathabile’s time of looting. Now look — they are coming apart. She must step down, and we will hold her accountable.”

The source pointed to the precedent set when former ANCWL president Bathabile Dlamini was pressured to step down during the Sassa scandal, arguing Tolashe should be treated no differently.

She is a lame duck. The president is not compelled to keep her — she doesn’t carry the weight of someone like Angie Motshekga or Dlamini. If league assets were registered in her children’s names and sold, that is theft. — ANC leader

But another senior ANC figure suggested the party may seek to contain the fallout to avoid internal fractures ahead of elections.

“This is unlikely to end in suspension. There will be pressure on her to explain and possibly return the assets, but ultimately this may be managed politically.”

Even so, the optics are damaging — particularly for a cabinet minister tasked with serving vulnerable communities.

A third ANC leader said Tolashe’s political backing has weakened significantly:

“She is a lame duck. The president is not compelled to keep her — she doesn’t carry the weight of someone like Angie Motshekga or Dlamini. If league assets were registered in her children’s names and sold, that is theft. She will have to account.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance, the ANC’s partner in the government of national unity, said it would open a criminal case and push for a full police investigation into the alleged vehicle donations, insisting the “full might of the law” be applied.

Ramokgopa, by contrast, is understood to have faced less hostility during her appearance. She told the commission she had not received any vehicles in her official capacity, maintaining that cars owned by her family were privately acquired and not linked to any foreign donation.