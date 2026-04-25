ANCWL president Tolashe’s donated Chinese cars turn up at Luthuli House

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Two luxury Chinese-made SUVs at the centre of a donation scandal appeared at Luthuli House this weekend, days after ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) president Sisisi Tolashe claimed she had kept them in her family to “safeguard” them from creditors.

Several sources told the Sunday Times that the two cars arrived at the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg at about 2am on Friday morning.

People close to Tolashe, however, said that just because the cars were seen at 2am does not mean they arrived at that time. But they confirmed that she had delivered the cars to Luthuli House.

Sources close to Tolashe also revealed that she will tell the ANCWL’s national executive committee (NEC), which is meeting this weekend, that the cars have been used by her office since they were donated about two years ago.

It was not immediately clear if this is the same explanation Tolashe gave to the ANC’s integrity commission when she appeared before the body this week.

Supporters of Tolashe claimed she has been initiating a consolidation of all ANCWL assets held by different individuals, including herself.

During the week, ANCWL insiders described the league as deeply divided, with some leaders pushing for Tolashe to step aside and face a formal internal investigation. The NWC, which met on Saturday ahead of the NEC meeting, is expected to recommend an investigation

“So the cars being spotted at Luthuli House is the president of the ANCWL initiating a process of calling for all the assets received through donations or any other way, used by different offices or individuals in the ANCWL, to be brought to Luthuli House so that they can now start an asset register and consolidation of everything held on behalf the ANCWL by individuals or the organisation itself,” said an ANC leader with close links to Tolashe.

The ANCWL’s national working committee (NWC), which met on Saturday, is said to have agreed that the cars should remain at Luthuli House until the asset register process has been concluded.

Some NWC members, according to a source, have raised concerns about the failure of the league’s finance committee to meet and report back, and say its treasurer-general has never reported to the NEC about the league’s finances since the election of its current leadership in 2023. This includes information about fundraising and donations.

“This means that all the assets they’ve acquired since coming into office have never been accounted for, including the monies they have received,” the source said.

The Sunday Times last week reported that Tolashe was planning on telling the ANC’s ethics body that keeping the donations in her family was merely to “safeguard” them, as they risked being seized if they were registered with the ANCWL should there be an order freezing the league’s assets.

Tolashe insisted that because of financial difficulties, assets registered with the ANC and its leagues are at constant risk of being attached. She therefore took the decision not to register the vehicles with the party.

This explanation drew sharp scrutiny from the integrity commission when she appeared before it on Wednesday.

The ANCWL called for this weekend’s urgent NEC meeting to discuss Tolashe’s fate and get her explanation on the scandal.

During the week, ANCWL insiders described the league as deeply divided, with some leaders pushing for Tolashe to step aside and face a formal internal investigation. The NWC, which met on Saturday ahead of the NEC meeting, is expected to recommend an investigation.

Tolashe did not respond to a request for comment.