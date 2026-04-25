SA draws line on summit ‘summoning’ culture

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Pretoria is growing increasingly weary of European and other developed countries “summoning” African heads of state under the guise of hosting summits.

According to South African diplomats, there is a rising sense of discomfort at what is perceived as the treatment of Africa as a single entity, with dozens of leaders called and addressed by individual European nations.

This, they say, is one of the reasons why President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided not to attend the France-Africa summit in Nairobi next month.

Sources within the diplomatic community said this week that unease has been building over the way European countries can, at short notice, gather African heads of state into a single forum and host all of them.

“There’s a sense of weariness among officials and diplomats in Pretoria that the continent is treated as if it were one country, summoned to these single-country summits,” said a high-ranking Pretoria diplomat.

“However, there is a more sympathetic view when it comes to the US and China. In the case of the US, for instance, there is Agoa [the African Growth and Opportunity Act], which encompasses the entire continent, and China has done — and continues to do — a lot for Africa in terms of trade relations.”

The EU operates as a trade bloc. We don’t meet all the heads of state at once; we meet the heads of the bloc. The same must be done with us — Senior government official

This stance comes just weeks after France withdrew South Africa’s invitation to the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains in June.

Although French president Emmanuel Macron personally invited Ramaphosa to the G7 during the G20 leaders’ summit in Johannesburg last year, the invitation was reportedly rescinded at the insistence of US president Donald Trump.

Weeks later, Ramaphosa has opted not to attend the France-Africa summit. However, his spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, has rejected any suggestion that the decision is linked to the withdrawal of the G7 invitation.

He said Ramaphosa’s calendar had already been finalised when the invitation to the France-Africa summit was received.

“It’s due to prior commitments that the president is not attending the Nairobi summit,” said Magwenya. “Further, we have an election later this year. The international programme has been planned with that in mind, as the president will need to attend to his party’s campaign obligations.”

According to the diplomats at the centre of Pretoria’s stance against the continued “summoning” of African leaders by a single European country, there is a growing view that summits should be held by blocs rather than in the way they are currently organised.

They point out that the EU and the European Commission already engage with the AU in this way.

“The EU operates as a trade bloc. We don’t meet all the heads of state at once; we meet the heads of the bloc. The same must be done with us,” said a senior government official.

It’s not a tit-for-tat, so to speak; it’s a question of the international programme having been finalised. The France-Africa summit was not part of our programme for the year, — Vincent Magwenya, President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson

As much as Pretoria accepts European interest in African partnerships, diplomats said the marshalling of African leaders was something they would no longer participate in.

“We like the fact that the continent is top of mind — we appreciate that. But there’s some weariness [about] this expectation that you’re going to lump all the leaders of the continent and have them summoned to some capital,” said a diplomat.

“For us, not going to Nairobi has nothing to do with France. We’re not reacting [to the withdrawal of the G7 invite]; it’s just this general feeling that we now have around this.”

According to sources close to the discussions, this perspective had been shared with other African countries, though there are no plans to lobby them.

“You may find that other countries [share this view], but we haven’t tried to mobilise the continent. After all, we’ve attended some of these summits — we went to Russia for the Russia-Africa summit,” said an insider.

“In some cases, we may say, ‘Hang on, there’s a major bilateral issue we want to discuss; let’s use that summit as an entry point.’ You may find that other countries have that view.”

Magwenya declined to comment on the diplomats’ assertions but repeated that the decision not to attend was not in retaliation.

“It’s not a tit-for-tat, so to speak; it’s a question of the international programme having been finalised. The France-Africa summit was not part of our programme for the year,” he said.