ANC West Rand branches challenge conference process, allege widespread irregularities

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Discontent is mounting within the African National Congress in Gauteng’s West Rand, where a group of branch members has formally challenged the legitimacy of preparations for an upcoming regional conference, citing what they describe as “systemic procedural failures” in branch-level processes.

The members, represented by TM Mdaka Attorneys, are disputing the convening of branch biennial general meetings (BBGMs) and branch general meetings (BGMs) across multiple wards in Mogale City, Merafong and Rand West.

The affected wards include 07, 10, 13, 23 and 25 in Mogale City; 02, 04, 07, 11, 21, 25 and 28 in Merafong; and at least 15 wards in Rand West. The complainants say the list is not exhaustive, suggesting broader dissatisfaction across the region.

In a letter addressed to the ANC’s national leadership, the group raises concerns about compliance with a directive issued on April 13, in which the party’s national office conditionally authorised the West Rand Regional Conference. That approval required, among other things, that a final branch verification report be signed off at least 14 days before the conference and that no further BGMs be held thereafter, unless directed by a dispute resolution structure.

The members say it remains unclear whether those conditions have been met. They also question whether the Gauteng provincial task team (PTT) coordinator Hope Papo complied with instructions to report back within 48 hours, confirming key requirements, including that at least 70% of branches were in good standing, and that accreditation and registration protocols were properly followed.

According to a letter dated April 21, proceeding with the conference without resolving these issues risks “legitimising flawed processes” and undermining internal democracy. The group argues that some qualifying branches may be excluded from participating, while others may have been improperly included through irregular processes.

The letter details a range of alleged irregularities in the conduct of BBGMs and BGMs. Among the most serious claims is that meetings were convened without the required seven-day notice to members in good standing, in breach of ANC guidelines.

The group further alleges that branch audit processes were manipulated, allowing ineligible individuals to participate while excluding legitimate, paid-up members. In some instances, branches reportedly reflected inflated membership numbers that did not align with official audit reports released in March this year.

Concerns have also been raised about the handling of official meeting materials. The members claim that BBGM packages were not sealed when distributed or collected, and in some cases appeared to be photocopied — raising fears of tampering. ANC guidelines, they note, do not permit the reproduction of such materials at regional level.

The letter also points to alleged irregularities in the use of scanning systems and verification tools. It claims that QR or scanner codes used during meetings were not issued directly by the national office, but instead distributed by regional officials, and that some designated scanners were replaced without notice.

The complainants further allege that several meetings were held at venues that were either inaccessible or not approved by branch leadership. In some cases, they claim, security personnel were used to prevent certain members from attending, while other meetings were reportedly held late into the night, beyond acceptable hours.

We have chosen not to comment on this matter pending the resolution of the internal processes. — Gauteng provincial task team spokesperson Mzi Khumalo

There are also accusations of factional interference within the regional leadership. The group claims that members of the Regional Executive Committee (REC) were unevenly deployed to oversee meetings, with some assigned to multiple branches on the same day while others were excluded entirely.

Additionally, the letter alleges that the regional secretary interfered in branch processes by facilitating parallel structures, effectively bypassing recognised branch leadership and undermining established procedures.

The members argue that the region is not in a position to convene a credible conference given the volume of unresolved disputes at branch level. They question whether the REC has followed proper internal processes, such as convening meetings to assess readiness, determining conference size and receiving reports from preparatory committees.

Funding of the conference has also been flagged as a concern, with the group warning that a lack of transparency could lead to further disputes.

They further contend that several branches deliberately did not hold BBGMs before the March 31 cut-off date, in compliance with an earlier national directive that prioritised candidate selection meetings from April 1. No subsequent instruction was issued to reverse or amend that deadline, they argue, making any later meetings potentially invalid.

The group has called on the ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula to urgently clarify whether all conditions for convening the regional conference have been met and to confirm the status and timing of the event. They are also demanding that the conference be halted until all branch meetings are properly conducted and disputes resolved.

In addition, they are requesting the appointment of an independent team to investigate the allegations and oversee the reconvening of affected BBGMs and BGMs.

The letter gave the ANC leadership 24 hours to respond, warning that failure to do so could result in legal action, including applications for interdicts to stop the conference and declaratory relief on the validity of the processes.

The dispute comes at a critical time for the ANC as it prepares for the local government elections. Internal processes such as branch meetings and regional conferences are key to determining leadership structures and candidate selection.

The complainants argue that proceeding with a contested conference risks deepening divisions within the party and undermining its readiness for the elections. They warn that failure to adhere to organisational rules could compromise both the credibility and unity of the ANC on the region.

“The integrity and unity of the organisation depend on strict adherence to established procedures,” the letter states, urging national leadership to act decisively to restore confidence in the process.

Gauteng provincial task team spokesperson Mzi Khumalo told the Sunday Times that given that the challenges are both political and legal, “we have chosen not to comment on this matter pending the resolution of the internal processes”.