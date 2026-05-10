ANC panicking over possible impeachment of Cyril Ramaphosa

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The Phala Phala fallout is expected to be top of the agenda on Monday when the ANC’s top seven officials meet in their regular Monday meeting. File photo

Top figures in the ANC held urgent meetings at the weekend to brainstorm how to manage the crisis that could result in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s premature exit from office, or even in the collapse of the GNU.

It is understood that National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza has been consulting the legislature’s top advisers on how an impeachment committee — which would be the first ever of its kind — might be composed.

It follows the Constitutional Court ruling on Friday, on an application brought by the EFF, which ordered parliament to set up an impeachment committee to probe the Phala Phala saga, which was sparked by Arthur Fraser’s revelations in 2022 that more than $500,000 (R8.2m) in cash had been concealed in one of Ramaphosa’s sofas.

The Phala Phala fallout is expected to be top of the agenda on Monday when the ANC’s top seven officials meet in their regular Monday meeting.

They are expected to discuss ways of salvaging the situation, including possibly taking the section 89 independent panel’s report into Phala Phala on judicial review.

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