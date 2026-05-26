Joburg asks council to approve R3.8bn German loan to fund City Power

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The City of Johannesburg will on Tuesday seek council approval for billions of rand in loan funding from a German state-owned development bank.

Despite the money being sought for the next three financial years, if approved this loan would bind the municipality to a 15-year repayment plan.

This was revealed in council annexures, which this publication has seen, ahead of an extraordinary council meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

The council will be asked to approve and authorise the city to enter into the proposed 15-year loan agreement with Kreditanstalt fur Wiederaufbau (KFW) in the 2025/26, 2026/27 and 2027/28 financial years respectively.

“The proposed loan funding is in the sum of €200m, estimated at R3.8bn, from KFW to finance the City Power electrical infrastructure as per the medium-term budget.”

This comes as the city scrambles to upgrade its ageing power infrastructure, amid threats by Eskom to pull the plug on City Power following its failure to repay its growing debt.

In June last year, City Power and the Joburg metro agreed to settle R3.2bn in outstanding debt with Eskom over four years, after a dispute over a higher amount, which sat at R4.9bn.

As part of the agreement, Eskom wrote off about R830m in penalties and interest.

Last week, Eskom announced its intention to reduce, interrupt or terminate the supply of electricity to certain bulk supply points due to an outstanding debt of R5.3bn.

It remains unclear whether the relief sought by the city’s finance department through this German loan would contribute towards easing their Eskom crisis, which might plunge the city’s economic hub into darkness.

The amounts borrowed by the City of Joburg under the loan agreement will be used towards financing City Power electrical capital expenditure — Floyd Brink, city manager

City manager Floyd Brink said the loan would be at an indicative interest rate below the fixed rate of 9% per annum for capital expenditure programmes.

He also maintained that the metro will not provide security for the loan.

“The amounts borrowed by the City of Joburg under the loan agreement will be used towards financing City Power electrical capital expenditure.”

In a council meeting this time last year, city councillors approved that the finance MMC could go to the markets for external funding to supplement the medium term capital budget.

This is included as background in the annexure which Sunday Times has seen.

“At the council meeting held on May 29 2025, council approved within the multi-year funding plan, the raising of R3.5bn, R3.5bn and R2.7bn external borrowing for 2025/26 to 2027/28 respectively for capital expenditure projects in the 2025/26 to 2027/28 financial years per the medium-term capital budget.”

In the group finance request for approval annexure, the city explains that the procurement of the KFW funding was done in line with regulation 36 (1)(a)(v) of the supply chain management regulations and approved at the executive adjudication committee meetings held on January 9 and January 23 2025.

This regulation allows a municipality’s accounting officer (municipal manager) to bypass standard procurement processes in exceptional cases where it is “impractical or impossible to follow the official rules”.

The city has reportedly also solicited views and recommendations from both the national and Gauteng treasuries on the proposed loan.

Political parties are expected to debate the loan in council and subsequently vote on whether the city gets the cash boost.